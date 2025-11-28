I can spend hours digging through vinyl bins to find great deals on metal records. With Amazon's Black Friday deals, I don't have to

Ah, Black Friday. Its become something of a tradition to go trawling through the internet to dig out the best deals you can find on everything from band merch (thanks, EMP) to streaming.

"But this is a music site!" You cry. Yep, there's a load of deals on those, too. You can spend literally hours trawling through pages on Amazon trying to find the best deals, so how's about we cut some of that sleuthing time down and just share some of the best deals we've found on Amazon UK?

And if you're based in the US, don't worry that we've left you out - scroll down a little further to see some of the best vinyl deals we've found on Amazon US.

Ozzy Osbourne No More Tears Vinyl Deal Save 23% Amazon Ozzy Osbourne No More Tears vinyl bundle: was £29.44 now £22.75 at Amazon Ozzy Osbourne was the king of the comeback. Rebranded as a solo artist at the start of the 80s, Ozz managed to achieve greater fame than even in his Black Sabbath days, but by the end of the decade he'd begun to flag creatively and personally. He was far from done, however. 1991's No More Tears revitalised him for the decade to come, finding him healthier, and more fired up as he reaffirmed himself as one of metal's biggest and most beloved icons. And now you can grab a hefty 23% saving on that exceptional release through Amazon - talk about a steal.

Bring Me The Horizon Sempiternal Amazon Bring Me The Horizon Sempiternal vinyl: was £23.99 now £19.99 at Amazon Metalcore has evolved a lot over the past 30 years, but few records have been as seismic on the shape of the modern scene as Bring Me The Horizon's Sempiternal. The album that elevated metalcore's sound to arena (and festival headliner) level, its impact has been shown in everyone from Architects and Parkway Drive to Sleep Token and Bad Omens. A modern classic for less than £20? It'd be rude not to.

Swans Filth Vinyl Save 24% Amazon Swans Filth Vinyl: was £27.59 now £20.84 at Amazon It's not just the big mainstream behemoths who have savings this Black Friday. You can currently save almost a quarter on Swans' seminal Filth, bagging a genre classic that helped redefine heavy and experimental music.

Save 18% Amazon Motorhead Overkill Vinyl: was £30.97 now £25.29 at Amazon This month's Metal Hammer cover stars, this year marks 50 years since the formation of Motorhead. Ace Of Spades might be the band's most well-known album, but when it comes to reshaping the landscape of heavy metal, Overkill is where it's at, the double-bass drums of the title track effectively giving birth to thrash and extreme metal bands for generations to come. You can currently pick up the gorgeous 40th anniversary edition vinyl of the record for a princely sum of £25.29 on Amazon.

Opeth Orchid vinyl variant Save 22% (£8.38) Amazon Opeth Orchid vinyl: was £38.35 now £29.97 at Amazon Opeth albums were built for gorgeous, glossy vinyl treatment. The Swedish prog metallers have always delighted in crafting exceptional albums, and this stunning red vinyl feels perfectly suited to taking pride of place in a collection. Handily, Amazon are offering a 22% saving on the vinyl right now, knocking the price down to less than £30.

Therapy? Troublegum vinyl Save 19% Amazon Therapy? Troublegum vinyl: was £30.85 now £24.93 at Amazon The album that turned Therapy? from Northern Ireland's best-kept secret to an alt. metal phenomenon, Troublegum is an all-time classic. You can currently save almost 20% off on the 180-gram gold vinyl, an absolute must for any fans of boundary-pushing, pop-invading alternative music.

Amazon US Vinyl deals

US music lovers, rejoice! The Black Friday deals have landed on Amazon, and how. We've dug through to find you some of the best albums you can pick up with some handy savings.

Judas Priest Rocka Rolla Vinyl Save 20% Amazon Judas Priest Rocka Rolla Vinyl: was $36.98 now $29.58 at Amazon Let's start out with a classic. Judas Priest's debut album might not have showcased what the band were capable of, but it was the first step towards their eventual status as metal innovators. The bluesy blueprint is all there on the record, and you can now listen to the embryonic embers of one of metal's defining bands with a 20% saving. Handy!

Halestorm The Strange Case Of vinyl Save 16% Amazon Halestorm The Strange Case Of Vinyl: was $21.98 now $18.39 at Amazon After making a mark with their self-titled debut, Halestorm were off to the races with The Strange Case Of..., their second album offering up some of the band's most enduring songs, including the Grammy-Award winning Love Bites (So Do I). You can now pick that album up for under $22, a steal!

South Park 25th Anniversary Concert Vinyl Save 20% ($9.21) Amazon South Park 25th Anniversary Concert Vinyl: was $45.99 now $36.78 at Amazon From Korn cameos to bringing in The Cure's Robert Smith as a counter to "Mecha-Streisand", South Park has always had a flair for combining alternative culture with the bizarre. So when it came to celebrating 25 years of the show, of course they'd get bizarro heavy-hitters like Primus and Ween to contribute to a massive concert. Collected on an expansive vinyl release that also includes many of the show's original songs, Amazon are offering almost $10 off.

Royal Thunder Rebuilding The Mountain vinyl Save 20% Amazon Royal Thunder Rebuilding The Mountain Vinyl: was $27.98 now $22.39 at Amazon After a six-year gap, doom rockers Royal Thunder made a triumphant return in 2023 with Rebuilding The Mountain. It's a stellar record that shows off their soulful blend of doom, blues and classic rock tropes, and you can now get a tasty 20% saving off the album on vinyl through Amazon.

Cro-Mags The Age Of Quarrel Vinyl Save 17% Amazon Cro-Mags The Age Of Quarrel Vinyl: was $29.98 now $24.99 at Amazon Next year will mark 40 years since Cro-Mags released their incendiary debut The Age Of Quarrel. You can now pick up a slice of New York hardcore history for less than $25.

Shinedown Planet Zero Save 22% Amazon Shinedown Planet Zero vinyl: was $29.98 now $23.50 at Amazon Shinedown haven't announced their eighth studio album yet, but it feels a safe bet the wait might end in 2026. In the meantime, you can pick up the band's last record, 2022's Planet Zero for just $23.50 - a great price on a record which hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Opeth The Last Will And Testament Vinyl Save 20% ($8) Amazon The Last Will And Testament: was $39.98 now $31.98 at Amazon Heralded as Opeth's return to death metal, The Last Will And Testament is so much more besides, the Swedish prog metal masters incorporating everything from jazz to folk as part of the album's ambitious concept. Save 20% through Amazon now and pick this one up while you can - it's an absolute bargain and a modern classic.

