I can spend hours digging through vinyl bins to find great deals on metal records. With Amazon's Black Friday deals, I don't have to
From Guns N' Roses legendary debut to Bring Me The Horizon, Motorhead, Type O Negative and more, you need to check out these brilliant deals
Ah, Black Friday. Its become something of a tradition to go trawling through the internet to dig out the best deals you can find on everything from band merch (thanks, EMP) to streaming.
"But this is a music site!" You cry. Yep, there's a load of deals on those, too. You can spend literally hours trawling through pages on Amazon trying to find the best deals, so how's about we cut some of that sleuthing time down and just share some of the best deals we've found on Amazon UK?
And if you're based in the US, don't worry that we've left you out - scroll down a little further to see some of the best vinyl deals we've found on Amazon US.
Queens Of The Stone Age have had a busy few years, from headlining Download Festival to recording a live album in the Catacombs of Paris. They'll be back next year playing stadiums with System Of A Down, so why not revisit one of the band's greatest records with an expansive double-vinyl edition of Songs For The Deaf? Amazon UK are currently offering 16% off, giving a handy saving on this record.
From one Download Festival headliner to another. Guns N' Roses will be back at Donington Park next year, meaning the timing couldn't be better to pick up their debut album on vinyl. Amazon are currently offering 15% off, meaning you can pick up one of metal's all-time greatest debuts on the cheap.
Ozzy Osbourne was the king of the comeback. Rebranded as a solo artist at the start of the 80s, Ozz managed to achieve greater fame than even in his Black Sabbath days, but by the end of the decade he'd begun to flag creatively and personally. He was far from done, however. 1991's No More Tears revitalised him for the decade to come, finding him healthier, and more fired up as he reaffirmed himself as one of metal's biggest and most beloved icons. And now you can grab a hefty 23% saving on that exceptional release through Amazon - talk about a steal.
One of the first bands to break big in grunge, Alice In Chains' second album remains one of the genre's greatest releases. You can currently pick it up on Amazon for less than £25, saving 16% off its original price.
Metalcore has evolved a lot over the past 30 years, but few records have been as seismic on the shape of the modern scene as Bring Me The Horizon's Sempiternal. The album that elevated metalcore's sound to arena (and festival headliner) level, its impact has been shown in everyone from Architects and Parkway Drive to Sleep Token and Bad Omens. A modern classic for less than £20? It'd be rude not to.
It's not just the big mainstream behemoths who have savings this Black Friday. You can currently save almost a quarter on Swans' seminal Filth, bagging a genre classic that helped redefine heavy and experimental music.
This month's Metal Hammer cover stars, this year marks 50 years since the formation of Motorhead. Ace Of Spades might be the band's most well-known album, but when it comes to reshaping the landscape of heavy metal, Overkill is where it's at, the double-bass drums of the title track effectively giving birth to thrash and extreme metal bands for generations to come. You can currently pick up the gorgeous 40th anniversary edition vinyl of the record for a princely sum of £25.29 on Amazon.
Type O Negative's swansong, 2007's Dead Again captured the New Yorkers at their most diverse, folding in everything they'd traded in over 18 years. Doom, thrash, synth-pop and goth metal collided in a stunning, expansive release and Amazon are currently offering a healthy 15% off for the green and white black splatter vinyl variant.
Opeth albums were built for gorgeous, glossy vinyl treatment. The Swedish prog metallers have always delighted in crafting exceptional albums, and this stunning red vinyl feels perfectly suited to taking pride of place in a collection. Handily, Amazon are offering a 22% saving on the vinyl right now, knocking the price down to less than £30.
The album that turned Therapy? from Northern Ireland's best-kept secret to an alt. metal phenomenon, Troublegum is an all-time classic. You can currently save almost 20% off on the 180-gram gold vinyl, an absolute must for any fans of boundary-pushing, pop-invading alternative music.
Amazon US Vinyl deals
US music lovers, rejoice! The Black Friday deals have landed on Amazon, and how. We've dug through to find you some of the best albums you can pick up with some handy savings.
Let's start out with a classic. Judas Priest's debut album might not have showcased what the band were capable of, but it was the first step towards their eventual status as metal innovators. The bluesy blueprint is all there on the record, and you can now listen to the embryonic embers of one of metal's defining bands with a 20% saving. Handy!
After making a mark with their self-titled debut, Halestorm were off to the races with The Strange Case Of..., their second album offering up some of the band's most enduring songs, including the Grammy-Award winning Love Bites (So Do I). You can now pick that album up for under $22, a steal!
From Korn cameos to bringing in The Cure's Robert Smith as a counter to "Mecha-Streisand", South Park has always had a flair for combining alternative culture with the bizarre. So when it came to celebrating 25 years of the show, of course they'd get bizarro heavy-hitters like Primus and Ween to contribute to a massive concert. Collected on an expansive vinyl release that also includes many of the show's original songs, Amazon are offering almost $10 off.
After a six-year gap, doom rockers Royal Thunder made a triumphant return in 2023 with Rebuilding The Mountain. It's a stellar record that shows off their soulful blend of doom, blues and classic rock tropes, and you can now get a tasty 20% saving off the album on vinyl through Amazon.
Next year will mark 40 years since Cro-Mags released their incendiary debut The Age Of Quarrel. You can now pick up a slice of New York hardcore history for less than $25.
Shinedown haven't announced their eighth studio album yet, but it feels a safe bet the wait might end in 2026. In the meantime, you can pick up the band's last record, 2022's Planet Zero for just $23.50 - a great price on a record which hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200.
Helloween know a thing or two about giants, being undeniable behemoths of power metal. Handy then, that you can now pick up the band's new album - the phenomenal Giants & Monsters - for a little under $36.
Although they've been revisiting some of their greatest hits most recently, a new Five Finger Death Punch album surely can't be too far round the corner. In the meantime, you can go back and revisit 2022's AfterLife with a glitzy metallic copper vinyl variant, which you can now get for just $26.38.
The original symphonic metal queen, Tarja Turunen has always been a larger-than-life entity. Celebrate her greatest hits by picking up this Best Of collection with a handy 22% reduction, a princely price for a queen of grandiose music.
Heralded as Opeth's return to death metal, The Last Will And Testament is so much more besides, the Swedish prog metal masters incorporating everything from jazz to folk as part of the album's ambitious concept. Save 20% through Amazon now and pick this one up while you can - it's an absolute bargain and a modern classic.
