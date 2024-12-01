Cyber Monday CD deals: Box set bargains, classic crowd-pleasers and new releases for less

Cyber Monday is only a matter of hours away and comes on the back of a weekend of amazing deals - and myself and the Louder team are here to bring you all the best Cyber Monday CD deals covering rock, metal, prog, punk, alternative and more.

To get your Cyber Monday off to the best possible start, the huge CD & vinyl sale over on Amazon is still in full swing, where you can get the massive 30th anniversary box set of Green Day’s Dookie with 38% off the usual price, with Amazon taking it down from $49.98 to $31.02.

And if you're in the UK, you can save 15% on the Def Leppard Volume 3 CD box set - down from £53.53 to £47.20 at Amazon. it features X, Yeah!, Songs From The Sparkle Lounge and three discs of bonus material.

Myself and the rest of Team Louder team are keeping our eyes open for all the best Cyber Monday CD deals, and posting them right here as soon as we see them.

Below, you'll find links to online retailers, practical advice, shopping tips and more to help you get a delicious discount.

US deals

Amazon US CD & vinyl sale: Huge discounts up to (and over) 50%Amazon’s extensive catalog of CDs and vinyl records gets thoroughly Black Fridayed, with huge discounts applied across the board. Some items are reduced by as much as 50%, and some even more than that.

Dio The Studio Albums 1996-2004: was US$49.98 now US$30.59 at Amazon This CD box set brings together Dio's final four studio albums from 1996-2004: Angry Machines, Magica, Killing The Dragon and Master Of The Moon. Amazon have knocked a thoroughly decent 26% off the list price making this a great time to grab the set.

The Cure Songs Of A Lost World Deluxe: was US$29.98 now US$23.72 at Amazon The Cure might just have released their first studio album in 16 years, but Amazon have already knocked 21% off the list price of the deluxe edition spread over 3 discs. So what do you get in this limited-edition of Songs Of A Lost World? This version contains the original album and additional instrumentals, along with a Blu-ray with the Hi-res stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes - all wrapped in Digisleeve packaging.

Guns N' Roses Greatest Hits: was US$13.98 now US$7 at Amazon If you’re looking for a 'compact' way to have all the biggest and best GNR hits to hand, then this 14-track compilation has you covered… and it’s half-price right now on Amazon. Welcome To The Jungle, Sweet Child O’ Mine, Patience, Paradise City, Civil War, November Rain, You Could Be Mine - they’re all here and more. Go!

Pink Floyd 1968 Garmin/Ation: was US$49.98 now US$43.06 at Amazon This Pink Floyd CD, DVD and Blu-ray box set features the band’s early work from 1968 which includes 2016 remixes, studio takes, BBC Radio sessions, and live cuts. It’s a massive collection of music and is a deep dive into the origins of one of the world’s most famous bands. Save at Amazon.

Ghost Impera: was US$14.98 now US$9.90 at Amazon Ghost’s Impera might just be my favourite album by Tobias Forge and co. and it’s pretty much an essential purchase if you have a Ghost-shaped hole in your CD collection. 12 tracks that, to me, are a real throwback to 80s metal - and there's 34% off at Amazon.

Bon Jovi Greatest Hits: was US$19.98 now US$9.97 at Walmart This 2CD compilation is crammed full of Bon Jovi classics, including Bad Medicine, Runaway, Keep The Faith, You Give Love A Bad Name and Wanted Dead Or Alive. There’s even room in this 30-track collection for Jon Bon Jovi’s solo hit single Blaze Of Glory. Grab it on sale at Walmart.

UK deals

Green Day The Studio Albums 1990-2009: was £24.21 now £20.18 at Amazon Save 16% on this 8CD box set containing Green Day’s studio output from 1990 through to 2009. That means you’ll get hits like Dookie, American Idiot, 21st Century Breakdown, Nimrod and more - all for an awesome price. If you’re just getting into Green Day, this is a great pick-up.

Metallica Blacklist: was £25.77 now £19.35 at Amazon This 4CD box set was released to mark the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s iconic ‘Black album’. Here, you’ll find a total of 53 Metallica tracks, covered by a wide range of artists. That includes Ghost and Weezer’s versions of Enter Sandman, Biffy Clyro’s take on Holier Than Thou, The HU covering Through The Never and Phoebe Bridgers cut of Nothing Else Matters. Get it on sale at Amazon.

Ozzy Osbourne Live At Budokan: was £12.99 now £9.99 at EMP UK This 13-track live set was captured during Ozzy’s performance at Tokyo’s legendary Budokan in 2002 and is a great snapshot of that era of The Prince Of Darkness’ solo output. It includes the tracks Bark At The Moon, Mama, I’m Coming Home, No More Tears and Paranoid. Pick up a copy from EMP.

Def Leppard Volume Three: was £53.53 now £47.20 at Amazon Presented over a total of 6 discs, this collection contains the Def Leppard albums X, Yeah! and Songs From The Sparkle Lounge along with b-sides, radio edits, acoustic songs and demos. It’s beautifully packaged and a great collectable for Def Lep fans. Save 15% at Amazon this Cyber Monday.

Kiss Creatures Of The Night 40th anniversary: was £15.48 now £11.23 at Amazon You can get a 26% saving on Kiss’ Creatures Of The Night 40th anniversary deluxe edition on 2CD at Amazon. This was the first Kiss record I ever heard and along with all 9 album tracks remastered, the second CD contains demos, outtakes and live cuts. This edition also has expanded packaging including new liner notes.

Jesus Jones Zeroes And Ones: was £12 now £8.50 at Townsend Music Jesus Jones are a personal favourite of mine and if you want to explore what makes them so good, this 2CD, 34-track best of is a great place to start. It’s got songs like International Bright Young Thing, Never Enough, Real, Real, Real and the classic Info Freako. Get it at Townsend Music.

FAQ

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Cavan Images / Edith Drentwett)

When do the 2024 Cyber Monday CD deals start? Cyber Monday will officially kick off on Monday, December 2 and I expect there still to be some top-drawer Cyber Monday CD deals stretching throughout the week. However, in the five previous years covering the Cyber Monday sales, I've seen prices begin to tumble way before then, and as you can see above, prices have started to drop. I'm here all the way through, bringing you all the best Cyber Monday CD deals covering rock, metal, prog, punk, alt and more. Keep this page bookmarked and check back regularly to find a pile of awesome CD discounts.

What CD deals should I expect to see? I've been covering Cyber Monday full-time since 2019 and there are always great deals from on individual CDs, box sets, remastered classics and bundles containing CD and Blu-ray - and this year is bound to see some excellent deals once again. Amazon, Townsend Music, HMV, Walmart, BestBuy and EMP are just some of the online retailers I expect to see slashing their prices this Cyber Monday and there are some CDs that I'm hoping to see discounted this year. Top of my shopping list is the CD/Blu-ray box set of Marillion’s Seasons End album. It was the band’s first record with frontman Steve Hogarth and it’s a personal favourite. I’ve been meaning to pick it up for a while, but I’m going to hold off to see if a discount is around the corner. I'm also hoping to see some decent discounts on Iron Maiden's CD box sets - the ones featuring the 2015 remixes and the models of Eddie, the 3CD edition of Metallica's Black Album, the 40th anniversary, 2CD version of Def Leppard's Pyromania and the 50th anniversary CD of The Beatles' Abbey Road.

Shopping tips

(Image credit: Getty Images/Grace Cary)

Previous experience around Cyber Monday has taught me that a little bit of planning goes a long way. So here are some shopping tips that'll hopefully help land you a great CD bargain.

1. Keep a list handy: By keeping a list of the CDs you're looking to buy this Cyber Monday, you won't miss anything. I keep a list of stuff I'm hoping to see on my phone, so I can cross-ref that when the CD sales land. I also fine Amazon's list function pretty much essential - and I have several shortlists of products I want to buy during the sales.

2. Budget for a bargain: This year's Cyber Monday takes place right at the start of December, so for a lot of people, that means it will fall just after their pay day. But to take some of the stress out of the monthly budget, if you can put some money aside for the sales, it can certainly ease the financial burden of grabbing a gargantuan CD box set. I always try and put a some cash aside in the months leading up to the big sales weekend - I find it just makes things a little easier for me when deciding what I can afford.

3. Shop around: Before spending your money on a shiny new CD collection, make sure you compare prices between retailers. Prices can vary dramatically around Cyber Monday, so it's always good to take a broad view, rather than just trust one or two retailers. Also take a look and see if the retailer is offering any extras, as some of them will throw in free Apple Music for 3 months etc.

Myself and the Louder team will be doing that so we can bring you some great CD savings right here, so keep this page bookmarked and keep checking back. Also keep your eyes on our Cyber Monday music deals page. Not only will be have CD deals, but also discounts on all sorts of other products such as CD players, vinyl box sets, headphones, Lego kits, turntables and more.

How we choose products

I still buy CDs - and by the looks of things, I'm not alone. They're ,more... er, compact, than vinyl, they don't take up much space in my flat - and I can usually pick them up for a great price. So when I'm checking out the Cyber Monday CD deals, I'm always looking to fill gaps in my collection, and searching for well-priced box sets.

Myself and the whole team have an wide and varied taste in music: everything from rock, metal and prog, through to alternative, goth, synthwave and jazz - and we want to see CDs on sale for a good price.

I'll bring you the Cyber Monday CD deals that I'll be tempted by, and other great deals that'll be kind to your wallet.

Why you can trust our picks

This will be my sixth year covering Black Friday and Cyber Monday full-time, and I've been part of the wider team here since 2014 and in that time, I've personally written more than 11,000 stories across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog.

Along with reporting on Cyber Weekend, I've also been involved with other sales events such as Amazon Prime Day, Presidents' Day and Memorial Day - highlighting top deals on everything from vinyl and headphones, to turntables and Bluetooth speakers.

Together with the wider Louder team, we've combined to write more than 15,000 reviews so we know what makes a good product stand out from the crowd. We love music and that's why you can trust us to bring you fantastic CD deals round the clock, including Black Friday weekend.