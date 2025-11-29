Nirvana, Dire Straits and The Stone Roses: You can get these all-time classics for £66 on Amazon UK
Looking to build out your record collection? Amazon are offering a three-vinyl-for-£66 deal on some all-timers
Amazon really are offering a record-buyers paradise this Cyber Weekend. We've already offered up a connoisseurs choice collection of albums you can still pick up for cheap with both Amazon UK and US, but it turns out Amazon UK are also offering massive savings on a whole bunch of classic albums, with a deal that lets you pick any three selected albums for £66.
It might be 66p short of being a devilish deal, but we reckon that can be forgiven when you see the calibre of albums they've got on offer. Below you can see a few albums we've selected out that are indisputable classics, but you can browse the full range on Amazon UK.
Did Nirvana kill off hair metal? Kind of. Arriving amidst seven weeks of game-changing records that effectively changed the rock landscape, Nevermind secured Nirvana as the world's hottest band, dethroning the likes of Guns N' Roses and even Metallica.
"Now that's the way you do it." While we're probably not crying out for our MTV so much these days - although, given the sadness about the channel's shift away from music, we wouldn't say no entirely to a similar format - but Dire Straits' multi-platinum rock landmark remains an indisputable classic, the kind of instant-hit that helped turn the band into classic rock giants.
Before Oasis had even started strumming their guitars, The Stone Roses were helping put Manchester - and indeed, Madchester - on the map. The band's self-titled debut remains an undeniable classic, its psychedelia-drenched tones and funky beats capturing a confluence of styles and influences that, while you wouldn't bat an eyelid at it these days, were absolutely revolutionary on release.
Staff writer for Metal Hammer, Rich has never met a feature he didn't fancy, which is just as well when it comes to covering everything rock, punk and metal for both print and online, be it legendary events like Rock In Rio or Clash Of The Titans or seeking out exciting new bands like Nine Treasures, Jinjer and Sleep Token.
