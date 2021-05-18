2021 Festivals: Here's a round-up of all events going ahead this summer

Can't keep up with what festivals are being cancelled this year? Well, we've developed a handy list of all UK and US events across the festival season, to help make sure you don't have another music-less summer. We've also dropped in a few special European dates that should definitely make your festival bucket list.

So grab a calendar, locate your wellies and sunscreen in preparation, and check out our list below.

2000 Trees: 8-10 July, Cheltenham UK

CANCELLED

The award-winning 2000 Trees festival is an independent 3 day event set in the Cotswold Hills, and has now been postponed until 2022. 2021 planned to welcome acts such as Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, Creeper, The Amazons, Dinosaur Pile Up and more.

Festival organisers revealed to cancel this year's event due to problems with international acts travelling to the UK and a lack of UK Government-backed festival cancellation insurance.

They wrote: “Hundreds of festivals have been asking for months for a Government-backed insurance policy allowing us to confidently host events this year. We were hopeful that this insurance would be in place by now"

“Although they’ve provided a similar scheme for film and TV, the Government have completely let the live music industry down by refusing to back a simple insurance policy."

Aftershock: October 7-10, California US

ON

Located "where the American river meets the Sacramento river" in California, US, this year will see the rock and metal festival expand to four days for the very first time. The 2021 line-up boasts a range of heavy artists from the likes of Metallica, Limp Bizkit, Gojira, The Offspring and many more.

All Points East: August 27-29, London UK

POSTPONED

All Points East has been pushed back from its usual date in May in London's Victoria Park, to the August bank holiday weekend of the 27-29. On the bill so far is London Grammar, Jamie xx, Kano, Slowthai, Arlo Parks, Bicep and Foals.

In a statement, festival organisers wrote: "We can't wait to welcome back live music in the UK and be back dancing with you all later this summer"

ALT+LDN: August 30, London UK

Located on London's Clapham Common, ALT+LDN is an alternative festival known for its line up of alt rock and alt hip-hop artists. Scheduled to play this year will be Architects, Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly, Princess Nokia, and many more.

The festival had originally also booked South African hip-hop collective Die Antwoord, but they have since been removed after a number of artists on the bill expressed concerns over sharing a stage with them in light of past accusations of sexual assault, abuse, racism and homophobia.

On May 7, the ALT+LDN organisers confirmed that Die Antwoord would no longer be appearing at the festival “by mutual agreement.”

Big Feastival: August 27-29, Oxfordshire UK

HOPEFUL

Held annually at Blur's Alex James's farm in the Cotswolds, this year the festival will be celebrating its 10th anniversary. The line-up includes artists such as Chic, Sigala, Rag 'N' Bone Man and Zara Larsson.

James, who is hopeful that the festival will go ahead, says: We're all in need of a serious celebration this year so we're pulling out all the stops to ensure this is our best line-up yet. Roll on August!"

Big Weekend: May 28-31

ONLINE

The music festival, run by BBC Radio 1, is being held online this year, and will showcase around 50 performances from "the biggest acts on the planet" and the "stars of the future". The line-up is still yet to be announced, although the event is set to take place May 28 - 31.

Bloodstock: August 11-15, Derbyshire UK

ON

Proclaimed “the biggest UK metal part of 2021”, this year’s Bloodstock Open Air Festival are planning to go ahead. Of course, there’s been a few adjustments to the line up, with Kreator replacing Mercyful Fate on the Saturday night headline slot. Alongside Kreator will be performances from Devin Townsend, Judas Priest, Saxon, Skindred, Orange Goblin, Dimmu Borgir, Venom Prison, Napalm Death, and more.

Boardmasters: August 11-15, Cornwall UK

HOPEFUL

Over the last few years, the Cornish surf festival Boardmasters have had worse luck than most — the event has been on hiatus since 2019 due to severe storms, and of course, the pandemic. Now waiting to get back on track for 2021, festival organisers remain hopeful, but are yet to announce a line-up. Festival tickets for 2021 have now sold out.

Boomtown: August 11-15, Winchester UK

CANCELLED

Boomtown Festival has now been cancelled for the second year due to the lack of a government-backed insurance scheme. The 66,000 capacity event had sold out, but if the festival were to cancel due to future Coronavirus restrictions, they would not be financially supported.

Festival organisers said "After almost half a year of collective campaigning to the Government, sadly Covid-specific cancellation insurance for events simply does not exist at this point in time,”

“This means anyone putting on an event this year, will be doing so without the safety net of insurance to cover them should Covid prevent them from going ahead in any capacity.

“For an independent event as large and complex as Boomtown, this means a huge gamble into an eight-figure sum to lose if we were to venture much further forward, and then not be able to go ahead due to Covid.”

In recent years, the festival has immersed itself more into the world of rock and metal, booking bands such as The Libertines, Skindred, Prophets Of Rage and more, alongside their usual variety of dance/drum'n'bass artists.

Bonnaroo: September 2-5, Tennessee US

ON

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will now take place on September 2-5, 2021 instead of in June. The festival will also be celebrating its 20th Anniversary, with a line-up of Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey and more. In 2019, the “concert on the farm” hosted acts including Post Malone, Cardi B, The Lumineers, Phish, Kacey Musgraves, Solange and Brandi Carlile.

BottleRock Napa Valley: May 28-20, California US

ON

Located in California's Napa Valley, BottleRock is a three day weekender specialises in music, wine, food and brew. It also hosts its famed BottleRock Culinary Stage, which showcases one-of-a-kind culinary and celebrity events.

During the festival, attendees get to experience extraordinary wine, food and hospitality for an "authentic wine country experience."

Scheduled to play the 2021 event is Foo Fighters, Guns N' Roses and Stevie Nicks.

British Summer Time Hyde Park: Hyde Park, London UK

CANCELLED

American Express presents BST Hyde Park, otherwise known as British Summer Time Hyde Park, hosts a range of top tier artists every year in London’s famous Hyde Park. This year, it has unfortunately been cancelled. The first headliner confirmed for BST Hyde Park 2021 was grunge-rock legends Pearl Jam, who have now postponed their rescheduled 2020 tour, including the two nights at Hyde Park. Pearl Jam will now take place on Friday, July 8 and Saturday 9 in 2022. The Friday show will also feature special guests Pixies, whilst Saturday, which originally booked IDLES in support, will welcome a new guest artist, which is still yet to be confirmed.

BST Hyde Park also scheduled 80’s legends Duran Duran to perform, which would have marked their only London show for 2021. Duran Duran will take place on Sunday July 10 in 2022, and will be re-joined by Nile Rodgers & CHIC, with further acts to be announced soon.

Camp Bestival: July 29 - August 1, Dorset UK

ON

Camp Bestival was quick to announce its return, with an immediate statement shortly after the UK government revealed its four-step plan for emerging from lockdown in February. This year's line up features an eclectic range of artists such as Fat Boy Slim, Level 42, The Sherlocks, The Sugarhill Gang and Becky Hill, just to name a few.

Organiser Rob Da Bank said: "There is literally nothing [my wife] Josie and I like more in life than standing in a field surrounded by family and friends, dressed in daft outfits dancing to amazing bands and DJs and Mr Tumble. That's exactly what we plan to be doing at Camp Bestival."

Coachella: April 23-25, California US

CANCELLED

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has officially been cancelled. This has been the third time it has been called off since the global spread of COVID-19. Festival organisers Goldenvoice postponed the festival to October from its original dates in April. In June, the organization decided to cancel the festival once again despite announcing the lineup for Coachella 2020. The lineup featured a variety of artists, including headliners Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Against The Machine.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, Riverside County’s public health officer, wrote in the cancellation statement: “This order is intended to reduce the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19, thereby slowing the spread of COVID-19 in communities worldwide. If COVID-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk.”

TBA

Desert Daze is a festival located on Lake Perris in Southern California. It aims to be “epic yet intimate, esoteric yet accessible, catering to weirdos, but embracing to all, and to facilitate the ever expanding growth of the human spirit.” In previous years, the festival has hosted a range of psychedelic rock artists such as Flying Lotus, Pussy Riot, Animal Collective, The Flaming Lips, Temples, The Black Angels and The Claypool Lennon Delirium. There is currently no news of the festival taking place, but we'll be sure to keep an eye out for any announcements.

Desertfest: April 30 - May 2, London UK

CANCELLED

“The UK’s premiere underground festival” located in venues across London's Camden has been cancelled. This year was set to be the festival’s ‘decade in the desert’ as it celebrates its 10 year anniversary.

Desertfest London will now take place April 29 – May 1 in 2022. Next year will see two days located at the epic Roundhouse venue, alongside beloved venues Electric Ballroom, The Underworld, The Black Heart & The Dev. Previous acts include All Them Witches, Earthless, Colour Haze, Om, Fu Manchu, Hawkwind, Monolord, Napalm Death and The Melvins.

Dream Shed Festival: July 30 - August 1, North Yorkshire UK

CANCELLED

Dream Shed Festival has been postponed until 2022 due to the lack of COVID cancellation insurance provided by the UK government. However, the family-run festival have organised a smaller event for this year, titled Base Camp Plus. So far, the line-up will feature Dream Wife, James, Stereolab, Baxter Dury and more.

Download Festival: June 6-8, England UK

CANCELLED

The 2021 rock and metal event, which was set to take place at Donington Park from June 4-6, with Kiss, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down as headliners, will not be taking place.

In announcing the cancellation, promoters Festival Republic have revealed that plans for Download 2022 are already in place, with Iron Maiden, Kiss and Biffy Clyro set to headline over the weekend of June 10-12, 2022. Also scheduled to play will be Deftones, Korn, Megadeth, The Pretty Reckless, Steel Panther, The Ghost Inside, Funeral For A Friend, Descendents, Electric Wizard, Sepultura and more.

End Of The Road: September 2 - 5, Wiltshire UK

ON

End Of The Road, hosted in Larmer Tree Gardens in Wiltshire, UK, is set to go ahead this year. However, all tickets have now sold out. The 2021 line-up features Pixies, King Krule, Big Thief, Little Simz, Whitney and many more.

Festival organisers have stated: "We were ready for one hell of a party in 2020 so we did our best to keep most of the original line-up. It has been a strange year and we'd like to extend the biggest thank-you to everybody who's bought a ticket and stood with us through these tough times."

Glastonbury Festival: June 23 - 27, Worthy Farm, Glastonbury UK

CANCELLED / ONLINE

This year’s legendary Glastonbury festival is cancelled. Glastonbury owners Michael and Emily Eavis have been forced to declare that the event has been shelved for another year. In a statement, they write: “With great regret, we must announce that this year’s Glastonbury Festival will not take place, and that this will be another enforced fallow year for us,” they say. “In spite of our efforts to move Heaven & Earth, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make the Festival happen this year. We are so sorry to let you all down.”

Since the cancellation, the festival's organisers have announced an online, smaller version of the festival, filmed from Worthy Farm. The event will take place May 22, 2021 and will feature livestream performances from Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Wolf Alice, DJ Honey Dijon, plus a variety of surprise guests.

As for the main festival's 2022 line-up, in an accidental promotional slip earlier this year, US rockers Aerosmith logged the Worthy Farm festival on their list of 2022 tour dates.

Hellfest: June 18 - 20, Clisson in Loire-Atlantique, France

CANCELLED

The 2021 staging of France’s biggest rock-and-metal festival, Hellfest, has been cancelled. The event was due to feature System Of A Down, Korn, Judas Priest, Deftones and more across the weekend of June 18-20.

Organisers were left with no option but to cancel the event after the French government’s culture ministry announced that, due to COVID-19 restrictions, only events with a capacity of 5,000 people, all who must remain seated, would be permitted this summer.

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival: September 10 - 12, Ohio US

ON

Returning for a third year, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival has revealed its 2021 line-up. Scheduled to play the headline slots will be Slipknot, Rob Zombie and — breaking their 10 year hiatus — Mudvayne.

The event will take place on September 10-12 in Mansfield, Ohio, inside the allegedly haunted Ohio State Reformatory prison, made famous by the 1994 cult classic film The Shawshank Redemption.

In support will be A Day To Remember, Killswitch Engage, Steel Panther, The Hu, Mastodon, Halestorm, Beartooth, Fever 333 and many more.

Isle Of Wight Festival: September 16-19, Newport UK

ON

Following the blueprint of many British festivals for this year, The Isle of Wight Festival is moving from June to September. This year welcomes a range of artists such as Liam Gallagher, Duran Duran, David Guetta, You Me At Six, Snow Patrol and Sam Fender, among others.

Kendall Calling: July 21 - August 1, Cumbria UK

ON

Set in Lowther Deer Park in the Lake District, UK, Kendall Calling is to take place July 29 - August 1, 2021. Scheduled to play this year's line-up will be Stereophonics, Supergrass, The Streets, Blossoms, The Kooks, Frank Turner, Pale Waves and more. Tickets have however now sold out.

In a statement on the event's Facebook page, festival organisers explained their reasoning behind planning the festival, when so many others in the UK have chosen to cancel. One big part of their decision to go ahead was due to the fact that they're "lucky" their "on-site preparations don't begin for some time", unlike other larger festivals in the country.

Latitude: July 22-25, England UK

HOPEFUL

Latitude Festival is an annual 4 day music festival run by Festival Republic, that takes place in Henham Park, Suffolk, England. This year is scheduled to welcome Bastille, First Aid Kit and Lewis Capaldi as headliners, however the rest of the line-up is still yet to be announced. No further news on whether the festival is to go ahead in July has been stated.

In a statement, festival organiser Melvin Benn wrote "We are working incredibly hard towards the Prime Minister's roadmap of June 21st when he is promising that we will be able to open. Concerts and festivals are perhaps among the most difficult to open but we are confident that we will be part of that".

Life Is Beautiful: September 17-19, Las Vegas US

Life is Beautiful is a multi-genre music festival located in Las Vegas. 2021's line up will host Green Day, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Haim and many more.

The festival, existing as more than just a weekender of music, was founded in 2013, and plays a major part of the transformation of Downtown Las Vegas, a historically underserved neighbourhood. Since its debut, the festival has pushed $350M of economic impact and cultural capital into DTLV and the surrounding area.

On the official website, a statement writes "In September 2021, we will reunite in Downtown Las Vegas and embrace everything LIVE has to offer. The strum of that first note, the roar of a crowd, the hope and possibility being together affords us. The wait is almost up. Let’s bring LIVE back to Las Vegas."

Louder Than Life: September 23-26, Kentucky US

ON

Louder Than Life is America's largest rock festival that takes place in Louisville, Kentucky. Hosted by Danny Wimmer Presents, the event is located on the Highland Festival Grounds at the KY Expo Centre. This year welcomes a huge selection of some of the biggest names in metal such as, Korn, Cypress Hill, Anthrax, Metallica, Jane's Addiction, Gojira, Nine Inch Nails, Mudvayne, Judas Priest and more.

Mad Cool Festival: July 7-10, Spain

ON

Mad Cool Festival is a Spanish rock, indie and pop music festival, held each summer in Madrid. Previous acts include Arctic Monkeys, The Cure, Pearl Jam and Tame Impala. 2021 will see Mad Cool celebrate its fifth anniversary and will expand to four days in July 2021.

Playing the festival this year will be The Killers, Deftones, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Wolf Alice, YungBlud, Creeper, Fever333, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Haim and more.

Outside Lands: October 29-31, San Francisco US

ON

This multi-genre festival is located in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, where parties of the hippie era used to congregate during the peak of its movement. Forwarding this free-spirited energy into the festival, Outside Lands aims to promote an inclusive and friendly atmosphere, whilst championing eco-friendly causes to offset its carbon footprint.

This year features music from Tame Impala, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tyler The Creator, Vampire Weekend and Glass Animals.

Parklife: September 11 & 12, Manchester UK

ON

Parklife has been rescheduled to take place a little later in the year, promising “a new date to dance”. The British festival has seen an eclectic mix of past headliners including the likes of Mark Ronson, The Chemical Brothers, Wu Tang Clan, Snoop Dogg, The XX, Liam Gallagher, The 1975 and Foals. 2021’s line up features Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure and Skepta.

Ramblin’ Man Fair: July 16-18, Maidstone UK

CANCELLED

Ramblin’ Man Fair, the Classic Rock festival held in Maidstone, England, has been cancelled this year. Scheduled to play the festival was Europe, Monster Magnet and Those Damn Crows. Clutch were also gong to be joining the line-up this year as part of the festival’s new residency concept. A statement released by festival organisers read:

"With great regret Ramblin Man Fair 2021 will not happen.

We thank everyone for their patience while we held our line until the last possible moment to make an informed decision. The reasons are many but all – unsurprisingly – are linked to the on going Covid related complications that challenge events in the early summer of this year, whether its the lack of government backed insurance scheme, no support from government funds that we applied for, ongoing travel restrictions on major artists, increased costs for crowd safety and potential testing – the list goes on."

Reading & Leeds Festival: August 27 - 19, Reading/Leeds UK

ON

Queens of the Stoneage, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Yungblud, Neckdeep, Liam Gallagher, PostMalone and more are scheduled to play this year’s dual event, amongst many others.

The festival is prepared to go ahead, however attendees may be expected to bring a vaccine passport to secure their entry to the festival.

Organiser Melvin Benn wrote: “I’m taking the prime minister at his word that from June the legal restrictions will be off and as he and the culture secretary said: ‘We are looking forward to a summer of fun. If it is cancelled everyone gets a refund – that’s pretty normal – but I’m certainly anticipating it going ahead.”

Rebel Rock: September 24-26, Orlando US

ON

With their 2020 debut postponed, Rebel Rock is a brand new festival set to run their inaugural edition this year. Hosting a mix of rock, heavy metal and hip hop artists, Rebel Rock have added an extra day from their original plan, so that they can accommodate all acts they want to represent. On the line-up so far is Limp Bizkit, Five Finger Death Punch, I Prevail and Sevendust, among many others.

Resurrection Fest: June 2-5, Spain

ON

Every summer 55,000 fans of hardcore, punk rock and metal gather at the annual Resurrection Fest in Viveiro, Spain. This year the festival will welcome Deftones, System Of A Down, Sabaton, Korn and more. Tickets have unfortunately now sold out.

Roadburn (Roadburn Redux): April 16-18, Netherlands

ONLINE

The Netherland’s Roadburn festival will be taking place in a digital format this year, but will “retain the hallmarks of what makes the usual editions a must-attend event for fans of heavy music around the globe.” This online version of the festival, titled Roadburn Redux, will feature performances broadcast live from the 013 venue in Tilburg, as well as pre-recorded and exclusive content, between April 16-18.

Primavera: June 2-6, Spain

CANCELLED

Festival organisers have announced that Primavera Sound Festival 2021 has been cancelled. The Barcelona event had been due to take place from June 2-6, with the likes of Tame Impala, The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, FKA twigs, Charli XCX and Gorillaz all booked to perform.

Slam Dunk: September 4, Leeds Temple, Newsam UK / September 5, Hatfield Park UK

ON

Slam Dunk’s Festival Director Ben Ray has confirmed that the pop-punk festival will be moving from its original date in May to September 2021. This year’s line up consists of Billy Talent , Sum 41, While She Sleeps , Code Orange , Bury Tomorrow, Pennywise and more.

In a tweet, Ray writes: “It was a shame we have had to move the festival again from May however we feel the guidance now is clear enough to know the event will happen in September.”

Tramlines: July 23-25, Sheffield UK

HOPEFUL

"Sheffield's biggest ever party" will go ahead this year from July 23 - 35 in Hillsborough Park. Playing across the weekend will be The Streets, The Kooks, Royal Blood, Blossoms, Richard Ashcroft and many more.

Although festival organisers have said they are feeling positive that Tramlines is to go ahead this July, they've also noted to be "keeping a close eye on developments and will act accordingly should things change."

TRNSMT: 10-12 September, Scotland UK

ON

Scotland’s much-loved music festival right in the heart of the Glasgow City centre is being pushed from its usual date in July to September. There have been a few line-up alterations with acts no longer being able to make the new dates, such as Lewis Calpaldi who is now set to play in 2022. The Chemical Brothers will be replacing Capaldi, and will perform alongside headliners Courteneers and Liam Gallagher.

The last remaining tickets for “the biggest party in Scotland” are on sale now.

Truck Festival: July 23-35, Oxfordshire UK

ON

Dubbed "The Godfather of the small festival scene,", Truck Festival is planned to take place July 23 - 25, 2021 in Hill Farm, Oxfordshire UK. Welcoming an array of indie rock artists to the stage, this year's line-up has scheduled Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks, Royal Blood, Blossoms and many more.

Victorious Festival: August 27-29, Portsmouth UK

ON

This year will see Victorious Festival celebrate its 10th anniversary, and are feeling positive to be in for a "great British summer".

The event, once described as "the best thing to come out of Southsea since Peter Sellers" takes place in Portsmouth, UK and have planned many of its scheduled bands to carry over from 2020's bill.

Acts scheduled to play include Madness, The Streets, The Kooks, Feeder, Royal Blood and more.

"This year's line-up is my personal favourite," says organiser Andy Marsh. "We believe there really is something for everyone to enjoy this Summer and we can't wait to welcome you all!"