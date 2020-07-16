Dream Wife share video for new single After The Rain

Dream Wife have released a video for their new single After The Rain.

The promo from the trio of Rakel Mjöll, Bella Podpadec and Alice Go comes as their new album So When You Gonna… entered the UK album chart at no.18 – making it the only record in the top 20 to be produced by a womxn and non-male engineering team.

Speaking about After The Rain, Mjöll says: “The song was originally a voice memo I recorded after having a conversation with my sister, she had just discovered she was pregnant and she didn’t want to go through with the pregnancy.

“This was happening at the same time as The Human Life Protection Act/Alabama Abortion Ban last May. Going through these multiple waves of community shame, anger at these systems imposed by the patriarchy to own women bodies, lack of trust and feeling disconnected from your own body. And not being able to articulate those feelings.”

The video was the result of a collaboration between Dream Wife and director Helga Katrínardóttir, with the band explaining the ideas behind the shoot.

They say: “We have used water in both the song and video to symbolise and explore the singular yet collective experience of abortion. Water is the fundamental for all life. We are 75% water. Water is all and all pain is shared pain.

“It is our choice to craft the narratives of our own lives and fight the restrictions put on us by a society attempting to control our bodies. It’s feeling all the feelings and knowing that the storm will pass.

“Filmed across expansive Icelandic nature and intimate South London homes, the film takes the viewer on a journey from the internal to the external, from the singular experience to the collective.

“The dramatic differences between the interior and exterior shots also speak to the drastically different ways our home countries have mobilised in response to the current pandemic and how important it is to function collectively during times of dislocation.”

Dream Wife previously shared the tracks Sports!, So When You Gonna…, Hasta La Vista and Temporary from the follow-up to their self-titled 2018 debut album.

Dream Wife will tour across the UK and Europe in 2021. Find further details below.

Dream Wife 2021 tour dates

Apr 14: Oxford The Bullingdon, UK

Apr 15: Birmingham O2 Institute 2, UK

Apr 16: Leeds The Wardrobe, UK

Apr 17: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Apr 18: Glasgow St Luke's, UK

Apr 20: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Apr 21: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Apr 22: Cambridge The Portland Arms, UK

Apr 24: Brighton Chalk, UK

Apr 25: Portsmouth The Wedgewood Rooms, UK

Apr 27: Bristol SWX, UK

Apr 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Apr 30: Paris La Boule Noire, France

May 01: Brussels AB Club, Belgium

May 03: Hamburg Molotow, Germany

May 05: Copenhagen Loppen, Denmark

May 06: Stockholm Nalen Klubb, Sweden

May 07: Oslo Krosset, Norway

May 08: Malmo Plan B, Sweden

May 10: Berlin Frannz Club, Germany

May 11: Munich Ampere, Germany

May 12: Nuremberg Club Stereo, Germany