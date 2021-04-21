Wolf Alice share rowdy new single Smile

Indie-rock quartet Wolf Alice have released the second taste of their upcoming album Blue Weekend, with a new single titled, Smile.

The track is accompanied by a technicolour, anarchic video directed by Jordan Hemingway. Set in your bog-standard British pub, the video’s extras of unruly locals and defiant bar staff provide the ideal scene for Smile, a song inspired by lead singer Ellie Rowsell’s desire to fight back against those who try to define her. Also, there’s the punk-style heavy guitar riffing and snappy vocal lines that all add to the track’s mutinous mood. Basically, it's time to get those middle fingers in the air.

Speaking about the new track, Rowsell states: “This is one of the songs we wrote thinking that we would play it live. I miss that feeling of singing on stage. It’s like screaming into a pillow or something — you can get away with being more nasty. There’s a whole other part of me missing.”

Blue Weekend will be released on June 11, 2021 via Dirty Hit. In the mean time, you can listen to Smile below:

Wolf Alice have also announced a 2022 UK and Ireland tour, with tickets now available to purchase.

Wolf Alice UK & Ireland January 2022 Tour Dates

Jan 5: Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

Jan 7: Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

Jan 8: Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

Jan 9: O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

Jan 10: UEA, Norwich, UK

Jan 12: O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

Jan 13: O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

Jan 14: O2 Academy, Sheffield, UK

Jan 15: Uni Mountford Hall, Liverpool, UK

Jan 18: Eventim Apollo, London, UK

Jan 19: Eventim Apollo, London, UK

Jan 22: O2 Guildhall, Southampton, UK

Jan 23: De La Warr Pavillion, Bexhill On Sea, UK

Jan 24: Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IRE

Jan 25: Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IRE

Jan 27: O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

Jan 28: Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth, UK

Jan 30: O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

Jan 31: O2 Academy, Bristol, UK