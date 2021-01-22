Royal Blood release irresistible title track of their incoming third album Typhoons

Royal Blood have released a second single from their forthcoming third album, its title track Typhoons.

The Brighton-based duo will release the album on April 30 via Warners. Having offered fans an early taste of what to expect with the release of the hard-riffing ‘AC/Disco’ banger Trouble’s Coming last summer, now they’re sharing the title track.

“We sort of stumbled on this sound, and it was immediately fun to play,” says bandleader Mike Kerr. “That’s what sparked the creativity on the new album, the chasing of that feeling. It’s weird, though - if you think back to Figure it Out, it kind of contains the embryo of this album. We realised that we didn’t have to completely destroy what we’d created so far; we just had to shift it, change it. On paper, it’s a small reinvention. But when you hear it, it sounds so fresh.”

Typhoons is available to pre-order now.

Royal Blood’s Typhoons track listing is as follows:

1. Trouble’s Coming

2. Oblivion

3. Typhoons

4. Who Needs Friends

5. Million & One

6. Limbo

7. Either You Want It

8. Boilermaker

9. Mad Visions

10. Hold On

11. All We Have Is Now