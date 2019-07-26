Watch The Claypool Lennon Delirium’s mind-bending video for Little Fishes

The Claypool Lennon Delirium have released an animated video for their track Little Fishes.

The song features on the duo of Les Claypool and Sean Lennon’s latest album South Of Reality, which launched back in February through ATO Records.

The wonderfully weird Little Fishes video was directed and animated by Micah Buzan, while animation assistance was provided by Brittany Penn.

Vocalist and bassist Claypool says: “I’ve had the intro vocal and melody for Little Fishes kicking around in my head for many years.

“When Sean and I started working on the new record, I knew it would be perfect to develop and to add to the Delirium repertoire.

“Little did I know that Micah would take that music and put such mind-bending, warped animation to it.

“It reinforces my enjoyment and constant amazement of how immensely creative people sometimes interpret my words and music. Bravo."

The Claypool Lennon Delirium are currently on tour across the US with The Flaming Lips.