It looks like Mudvayne are reuniting

Mudvayne look set to announce a reunion to play festival dates in the US this summer.

A statement is expected later today (April 19) confirming that the Illinois group, who went on hiatus in 2010, will reform for appearances at four Danny Wimmer Presents festivals: Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life, Aftershock and Welcome to Rockville.

Mudvayne went on hiatus following the release of their self-titled fifth studio album, to allow vocalist Chad Gray and and guitarist Greg Tribbett to focus on their side band Hell Yeah. When Gray sacked Tribbett from that band in 2014, the notion of a Mudvayne reunion seem highly unlikely, although the singer refused to declare the band dead, saying, “We all still talk and I’m not ready to put a headstone on anything yet.”

Last summer, bassist Ryan Martinie offered a ray of hope for a reunion when he told Metal Sucks, "There's always talk [about us coming back]. Which is a good thing. I'm fortunate enough that the thing that we made together still garners some kind of interest from our fans and for those people who may have wanted to see us and never got to. There's still kind of the, 'Man, are they gonna do it?'

"I don't have any answers for you on that front. Only that it's fun when Mudvayne still is something that people enjoy… But as far as it being a future item… I don't know. Only time can tell."

The band’s reunion is expected to be confirmed today at 5pm UK time.