Improve human-cyborg relations this Cyber Monday with up to 44% off your very own Lego Star Wars C-3PO
You don't need to all the way to Cloud City to rebuild Threepio - you can do it from the comfort of your living room with a Bespin-sized discount
Cyber Monday is beginning to set like Tatooine's twin suns at dusk - but that doesn't mean you still can't get your Wookie-sized paws on some awesome Cyber Monday deals - and that includes the galaxy's most iconic droid, Star Wars legend, C-3PO.
This 1138-piece Lego Star Wars set has a 44% discount on Amazon UK, with the online shopping giant taking a Death Star-size laser to the price, obliterating it from £124.99 to 69.99.
And if you're in the US, you can get the same Lego model of ol' goldenrod with a 20% discount - down from $139.99 to $111.99, leaving you with just enough credits for a womp rat burger down at the Mos Eisley cantina.
We have young Anakin to thank for creating C-3PO in what's been one of the strangest twists in the Star Wars universe. But like the young Vader, you can rebuild the shiniest droid in the galaxy for less this Cyber Monday with a Force-bending 44% discount.
The last time I saw Threepio in this many parts, was in Bespin’s Cloud City in The Empire Strikes Back, after the universe's most famous protocol droid was blasted by an unusually precise stormtrooper. Thankfully Chewbacca was on hand to gather him up that time, now it's your turn.
Once complete, Anakin's pet project stands at 15 inches tall and his arms and head can be moved in different poses. The kit also comes with a C-3PO Lego mini figure, stand and plaque celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Wars.
Just don’t place him near any Jawas, or you might find him missing in the morning. If that’s the case, contact your local sandcrawler.
More Cyber Monday content
- Cyber Monday music deals: All the deals in one place
- Cyber Monday vinyl deals: Spin a brilliant bargain
- Cyber Monday CD deals: The CD is back
- Cyber Monday record player deals: Cut-price turntables
- Cyber Monday CD player deals: The best discounts around
- Cyber Monday streaming deals: TV, film & music deals
- Cyber Monday MP3 player deals: Digital players for less
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Scott has spent 36 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 11 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.