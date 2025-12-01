Improve human-cyborg relations this Cyber Monday with up to 44% off your very own Lego Star Wars C-3PO

Cyber Monday is beginning to set like Tatooine's twin suns at dusk - but that doesn't mean you still can't get your Wookie-sized paws on some awesome Cyber Monday deals - and that includes the galaxy's most iconic droid, Star Wars legend, C-3PO.

This 1138-piece Lego Star Wars set has a 44% discount on Amazon UK, with the online shopping giant taking a Death Star-size laser to the price, obliterating it from £124.99 to 69.99.

And if you're in the US, you can get the same Lego model of ol' goldenrod with a 20% discount - down from $139.99 to $111.99, leaving you with just enough credits for a womp rat burger down at the Mos Eisley cantina.

Save 44% (£55) Lego Star Wars C-3PO: was £124.99 now £69.99 at Amazon We have young Anakin to thank for creating C-3PO in what's been one of the strangest twists in the Star Wars universe. But like the young Vader, you can rebuild the shiniest droid in the galaxy for less this Cyber Monday with a Force-bending 44% discount.

The last time I saw Threepio in this many parts, was in Bespin’s Cloud City in The Empire Strikes Back, after the universe's most famous protocol droid was blasted by an unusually precise stormtrooper. Thankfully Chewbacca was on hand to gather him up that time, now it's your turn.

Once complete, Anakin's pet project stands at 15 inches tall and his arms and head can be moved in different poses. The kit also comes with a C-3PO Lego mini figure, stand and plaque celebrating the 25th anniversary of Star Wars.

Just don’t place him near any Jawas, or you might find him missing in the morning. If that’s the case, contact your local sandcrawler.

