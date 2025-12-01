I’ve been left Comfortably Numb thanks to this 19% David Gilmour vinyl box set discount for Cyber Monday

David Gilmour’s shows in Pompeii in 2016 were historic occasions, as the legendary guitarist returned to the scene of Pink Floyd’s landmark performance in 1971.

While looking through the Cyber Monday vinyl deals I stumbled across Gilmour’s Live At Pompeii album, which is available in a 4LP vinyl box set edition for a knockdown price of £65.25 – down from its list price of £80.35.

Save 19% (£15.10) David Gilmour Live At Pompeii : was £80.35 now £65.25 at Amazon 45 years after Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour filmed Live At Pompeii in the legendary Roman Amphitheatre there, he returned for two spectacular shows, part of his year-long tour in support of his No.1 album Rattle That Lock. The performances were the first-ever rock concerts for an audience in the stone Roman amphitheatre, and, for two nights only, the 2,600 strong crowd stood exactly where gladiators would have fought in the first century AD.

The Pompeii shows were part of Gilmour’s tour in support of his No.1 album Rattle That Lock.

Alongside songs from that album, Gilmour and his band performed various classic Pink Floyd tracks including Wish You Were Here, Money, The Great Gig In The Sky, Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-5), Run Like Hell and Comfortably Numb.

This box set has four LPs in gatefold sleeves and a hardback slipcase, plus a 24-page photo booklet.

