I’ve been left Comfortably Numb thanks to this 19% David Gilmour vinyl box set discount for Cyber Monday
David Gilmour's 4LP edition of Live At Pompeii is on sale for Cyber Monday - and it's packed with solo tracks and Pink Floyd classics
David Gilmour’s shows in Pompeii in 2016 were historic occasions, as the legendary guitarist returned to the scene of Pink Floyd’s landmark performance in 1971.
While looking through the Cyber Monday vinyl deals I stumbled across Gilmour’s Live At Pompeii album, which is available in a 4LP vinyl box set edition for a knockdown price of £65.25 – down from its list price of £80.35.
45 years after Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour filmed Live At Pompeii in the legendary Roman Amphitheatre there, he returned for two spectacular shows, part of his year-long tour in support of his No.1 album Rattle That Lock. The performances were the first-ever rock concerts for an audience in the stone Roman amphitheatre, and, for two nights only, the 2,600 strong crowd stood exactly where gladiators would have fought in the first century AD.
The Pompeii shows were part of Gilmour’s tour in support of his No.1 album Rattle That Lock.
Alongside songs from that album, Gilmour and his band performed various classic Pink Floyd tracks including Wish You Were Here, Money, The Great Gig In The Sky, Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-5), Run Like Hell and Comfortably Numb.
This box set has four LPs in gatefold sleeves and a hardback slipcase, plus a 24-page photo booklet.
This is a nice 19% discount for Cyber Monday, but if you want to purchase this vinyl box set, you'd best be quick as the big day of sales is in its final stretch.
Freelance writer for Classic Rock since 2005, Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss, and currently works as content editor for Total Guitar. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”
