Hot stuff! Pick up the most underrated Rolling Stones album with 16% off this Cyber Monday

The Rolling Stones made so many great albums in the ’70s – from Sticky Fingers and Exile On Main St. all the way through to Some Girls.

Their 1976 record Black And Blue has long been overshadowed by those classics, but it’s revered among Stones connoisseurs – and the 4CD/Blu-ray super deluxe edition is down 16% this Cyber Monday at Amazon- reduced from £119.99 to £100.38.

And if you're in the US, there's a 10% price drop on the 5LP/Blu-Ray version - with Amazon knocking the price down from $229.98 to $207.16.

Black And Blue was the first Stones album to feature Ronnie Wood on guitar following the departure of Mick Taylor from the group.

Among the key tracks on the album are the hit ballad Fool To Cry, the funky Hot Stuff and the classic deep cut Memory Motel.

The 2025 super deluxe edition of Black And Blue features 4CDs and 1 Blu-Ray disc, featuring a new Steven Wilson mix of the album, unreleased outtakes, and a live recording from their 1976 Earls Court show.

The Blu-Ray also includes a previously unreleased live TV recording from Paris and Dolby Atmos mixes.

The box set also includes a 100-page hardcover book with a new essay by Stones expert Paul Sexton, including an interview with Ronnie Wood, plus a Paris show poster.

