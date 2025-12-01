Hot stuff! Pick up the most underrated Rolling Stones album with 16% off this Cyber Monday
Let the Hand Of Fate guide you to the deluxe box set of Stones' classic Black And Blue - the band's first to feature Ronnie Wood
The Rolling Stones made so many great albums in the ’70s – from Sticky Fingers and Exile On Main St. all the way through to Some Girls.
Their 1976 record Black And Blue has long been overshadowed by those classics, but it’s revered among Stones connoisseurs – and the 4CD/Blu-ray super deluxe edition is down 16% this Cyber Monday at Amazon- reduced from £119.99 to £100.38.
And if you're in the US, there's a 10% price drop on the 5LP/Blu-Ray version - with Amazon knocking the price down from $229.98 to $207.16.
The 2025 super deluxe edition of Black And Blue features 4CDs and 1 Blu-Ray disc, featuring a new Steven Wilson mix of the album, unreleased outtakes, and a live recording from their 1976 Earls Court show. The Blu-Ray also includes a previously unreleased live TV recording from Paris and Dolby Atmos mixes.
Black And Blue was the first Stones album to feature Ronnie Wood on guitar following the departure of Mick Taylor from the group.
Among the key tracks on the album are the hit ballad Fool To Cry, the funky Hot Stuff and the classic deep cut Memory Motel.
The box set also includes a 100-page hardcover book with a new essay by Stones expert Paul Sexton, including an interview with Ronnie Wood, plus a Paris show poster.
Hot stuff indeed - and for more last-minute discounts, check out our guides to the best Cyber Monday vinyl deals and Cyber Monday CD deals.
Freelance writer for Classic Rock since 2005, Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss, and currently works as content editor for Total Guitar. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”
