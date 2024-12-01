Cyber Monday CD player deals: Save a bundle on a top CD player in this year's sales

Cyber Monday will be with in a handful of hours and if you're looking to upgrade your CD system, this time of year is a great time to pick up a brilliant Cyber Monday CD player deal.

And to get you off to a good start early, in the US right now you can get this Philips CD player with a pair of bookshelf speakers with 33% off at Amazon - taking the price down from $179.99 to $119.99.

And if you're in the UK, you can get our highly-rated Majority Oakington CD player at Amazon with 29% off. It's currently down from £164.95 to £116.95.

While I like the convenience of streaming, buying a physical CD that's mine to keep forever has a strong appeal - and in the five years of covering Cyber Monday, I've seen some fantastic deals on CD players. Everything from budget players and portable devices, through to versatile all-in-one units will be on sale this year and myself and the wider Louder team are bringing you all the best Cyber Monday CD player deals.

Below you'll find a selection of deals, along with FAQ and shopping tips that will hopefully help you pick up a CD player for less this Cyber Monday.

US deals

Philips CD player: was US$179.99 now US$127.49 at Amazon Amazon have knocked 29% off the price of this Philips CD player that comes with bookshelf speakers. Not only does it feature a CD player, but it will also play your cassettes and it has a radio and remote control. A neat all-in-one player. Price check: Walmart $189.99

Onkyo CD-C603: was US$349.99 now US$249 at Best Buy Another excellent offering from Onkyo is the six-disc CD-C603 which has a $100 discount at BestBuy. It has a digital display, clock and you can programme your own playlists. There’s no Bluetooth or headphone jack, but if you want a solid, straightforward CD player, this is a great option. Price check: Amazon $249

Onkyo C-7030: was US$299 now US$189.99 at Amazon There’s 36% off this Onkyo audio CD player at Amazon right now and if you have a pair of wired speakers, this is definitely worth a closer look. It’s a classy-looking unit and there’s also a headphone jack included along with a remote. Price check: Walmart $299.99

Pioneer PD-10AE: was US$279 now US$189.99 at Amazon Pioneer have long been known for the top CD players, and the PD-10AE is definitely worth a closer look - especially with Amazon lopping 32% off the list price. It has a centre-mounted drive for stability and a 25-track memory playback. It only has one type of RCA connection on the rear of the unit but it’s a solid and dependable bit of kit. Price check: Walmart $199.99

MEGATEK Portable CD Boombox: was US$59.99 now US$49.95 at Amazon The design of this portable CD boombox takes me back to the late 80s when I had a similar unit - although the one I had was equipped with a double tape deck. This one comes with FM radio, is CD-R/RW & MP3 CD compatible and it also has a headphone jack. A solid option for less than 50 dollars at Amazon.

Micocious portable CD player: was US$49.99 now US$29.68 at Amazon If you’re looking for a cheap and cheerful portable CD player that works great in the bedroom or kitchen, then this neat CD player from Micocious should fit the bill - especially with 41% off at Amazon. It also has a FM radio and can double as a wee Bluetooth speaker. It comes with a stand and there’s also several colour variations to choose from.

UK deals

Panasonic SC-DM202EG: was £169.99 now £124.50 at Amazon This stereo system from Panasonic is down 26% at Amazon. Like some other models in this list, it also has a DAB radio. It also has dual 12W speakers and is Bluetooth enabled to give you a bit more flexibility. A nice desktop option. Price check: John Lewis £129.99

Denon DM-41DAB: was £399 now £299 at Currys I love the look of this traditional hi-fi system with CD player - and like it even more with £100 off the retail price at Currys. It comes with 60W of audio from a pair of desktop speakers, has a DAB digital radio and Bluetooth functionality. There’s also a remote so you don’t have to move off the sofa.

Panasonic SC-HC200EB-K: was £99.99 now £76 at Amazon This is a sleek and extremely stylish hi-fi system with CD player from Panasonic. Amazon have knocked 24% off the unit which features 20W speakers, FM radio, Bluetooth and USB playback. This model doesn’t come with a DAB radio - but it’s still an excellent choice your playing your CD collection. Price check: Curry's £79.99

Roberts BLUTUNE30: was £349.99 now £249 at John Lewis This is an ideal unit to have next to your bed as, along with a front-loading CD slot, the BLUTUNE30 also has a DAB radio, in-built speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, wireless phone charging and a digital display. There’s even a headphone port on the from of the player. Grab one with 29% off at John Lewis.

FAQ

(Image credit: Technics)

Before the Cyber sales weekend officially arrives, I like to get a little bit of preparation done in advance to ease the financial burden of all those amazing deals. Hopefully, some of these tips will help you grab a cracking Cyber Monday CD player bargain.

1. Keep a list handy: By keeping a list of the products you're interested in handy means you'll have a more focused approach when looking out for a great deal. I keep a list of all the products I'm on the lookout for on my phone and on my Amazon wish list so I can check at a glance what's on sale and when.

Get the Louder Newsletter The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Budget: To take some of the stress out of the big shop, if you can put some money aside for the sales, it can certainly ease the financial burden of grabbing a new CD player. I've been putting a little bit of cash aside for the Black Friday weekend - not a lot, but what I do save now will help once I start adding products to my basket.

3. Shop around: Before throwing your money at a new CD player, comparing prices of the item you're keen on is well worth 5 minutes of your time. Prices around Cyber Monday can vary wildly, and some retailers will also throw in the occasional freebie. Check the small print and prices.

Myself and the Louder team are doing that so we can bring you some great CD player savings right here, so keep this page bookmarked and check back regularly. Also keep your eyes on our Cyber Monday music deals page. Not only will be have CD player deals, but also discounts on all sorts of other products such as CDs, vinyl box sets, headphones, Lego kits, turntables and more.

How we choose products

I've mentioned previously that I still buy CDs so when it comes to choosing a CD player, I first take a look at what the big names including Philips, Sony and Panasonic have out on the market.

I'll then look at what extras the CD player has: Does it have Bluetooth connectivity? Is it compact enough for my music shelf? Does it have a built-in DAB radio? Does it come with a remote control? Do I have wired speakers? Is it portable?

I'll always highlight the important information to help you make an informed decision - and if there's a lesser-known CD player brand, I'll check it out thoroughly before recommending it to you.

Myself and the Louder team are bringing you the Cyber Monday CD player deals that we think offer great value for money - and posting them right here.

Why you can trust our picks

This is my sixth year covering Cyber Week full-time, and I've been part of the wider team here since 2014 and over the last 10 years, I've personally written more than 11,000 stories across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog.

Along with reporting on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I've also been involved with other sales events such as Amazon Prime Day, Presidents' Day and Memorial Day - highlighting top deals on everything from vinyl and headphones, to turntables and Bluetooth speakers.

Together with the wider Louder team, we've combined to write more than 15,000 reviews so we know what makes a good product stand out from the crowd. We love music and that's why you can trust us to bring you fantastic CD deals round the clock, including Black Friday weekend.

More Black Friday content