I find your lack of Lego disturbing - fix it with up to 30% off Lego Star Wars sets this Prime Day

We’re now into the second and final day of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and there are still loads of amazing Prime Day music deals to grab. There’s even a nice saving on the Lego C-3PO model which was featured yesterday.

And if Lego Star Wars is your thing, I’ve rounded up some of my favourite sets that are discounted - and that includes 25% off the massive 7541-piece Millennium Falcon set. Amazon UK have booted the old price of £734.99 into the trash compactor and it has come out the other side and available now for £550.90.

Sadly, the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy isn’t on sale in the US, but you can get 20% off the 1050-piece Lego R2-D2 kit, with Amazon US taking a blaster to its usual price of $99.99 to $79.99.

Save 25% (£184.09) Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was £734.99 now £550.90 at Amazon Star Wars fans looking for a challenge are in for a treat with this 7541-piece Millennium Falcon kit. It's packed full of details Star Wars fans will love like the hologram chess board - and there's even room for Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO from the original films, along with Han, Rey and Finn and BB-8 from the newer movies. Save 25% at Amazon.

So, what other Lego Star Wars kits are available in the final hours of Amazon Big Deal Days?

I’ve already mentioned the Millennium Falcon – one of the most sought-after Lego sets in existence, but if that's already in your collection, Jango Fett’s Starship from Attack Of The Clones is on sale on Amazon US for $59.99 - that's down from $69.99. It's also on sale in the UK, down from £59.99 to £49.99.

On to the land-based vehicles, and I have a real soft spot for the AT-ST Walker - the two-legged terror-monger from the forest of Endor. This 1,513-piece set has dropped in price on Amazon UK from £179.99 to £139.99 – a saving of 22%.

Elsewhere, there’s the Return Of The Jedi Desert Skiff & Sarlaac Pit, a fun set that contains 558 pieces and promises oodles of playtime when constructed. On Amazon US, it's down 30% from $79.99 to $55.99, while in the UK, you can grab one for £56.99 rather than its usual price of £69.99.

This kit also comes with six Lego Star Wars minifigures including Luke, Han, Chewie and Lando. But best of all is the Boba Fett figure which you can flick into the Sarlaac's maw whenever you feel like it!

The Mandalorian on Disney+ (the home to the entire Star Wars galaxy) took us all by surprise when it premiered - especially the popularity of Baby Yoda, aka Grogu.

If you're one of those Star Wars fans whose heart was captured by the wee green child, then there's money off the 1,048-piece Grogu With Hover Pram Lego kit. In the US, Amazon have discounted the kit from $99.99 to $69.99. And UK customers are also taken care of, with the cost reduced 30% from £89.99 to £62.99.

