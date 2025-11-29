I'm a huge Stranger Things fan and I want to buy all the show's merch in Hot Topic's massive Cyber Weekend sale - save up to 60%
Ever wanted to cuddle a Demogorgon? Now you can, thanks to Hot Topic's Cyber Weekend sale where they're offering tonnes of Stranger Things merch at majorly discounted prices. Be fast!
It's been a whole three years since we've last been able to shout at our screens over the crazy happenings of the Upside Down, but with Stranger Things season 5 now finally here, I've jumped straight back onto the hype and have actually already binged it all. Well, the first half anyway - part two will arrive on Christmas. Whilst I (again) wait, I thought why not fill that demogorgon-shaped hole in my life with some new Stranger Things merch? Luckily, Hot Topic are offering up to 60% off across their site this Cyber Weekend, and they've got a seriously bitchin' collection of Stranger Things treats ready to be taken home. To save you time scrolling, I've put together a list of the best pieces of merch I've found, including some interdimensional plushies and rad Hellfire Club tees.
If your favourite Stranger Things character isn't the Iron Maiden-loving, interdimensional bat-slaying Hellfire Club leader Eddie Munson, you're just...well, a bit strange. For megafans such as myself, you'll absolutely love this totally adorable t-shirt, featuring Eddie devil-horning from within a giant pink heart.
Demogorgons are cute. You heard it here first. Just take a look at this cute as hell(fire) demogorgon plush that's 9 inches tall! Created as a collab with the immensely popular Squishmallows, you're guaranteed a serious level of squish with this little guy, so make sure it comes home with you.
This Hellfire Club hoodie is covered in red hot fire, features a giant Satan wielding a flaming sword over a group of worshippers...I mean, what's not to love? Rep Hawkin's best known group of D&D players in style whilst getting your nan in some serious Satanic panic this holiday season - all with 20% off.
Sometimes classic is best, and this OG Hellfire Club tee is a sure-fire way to make any Stranger Things fan smile this Christmas. Designed with black raglan 3/4 sleeves, it's made from 50% cotton and 50% polyester, and features a slightly faded design for that real I-got-this-back-in-the-1980s-look.
A seemingly immortal being from a hard-to-reach land is trying to enter your house through a small opening...no it's not a demogorgon (thankfully), it's Santa, and he's looking for somewhere to put all your gifts. Fortunately, this Hellfire Club stocking is in Hot Topic right now with 30% off, so why not make Santa's job easier and buy this for yourself (or a loved one)?
Awww, it's Dusty-Bun, looking ready for action as this Funko Pop! figure. With the latest season of Stranger Things now here to watch, and the Hawkins gang all kitted-out with new grown-up looks, it could be a good idea to update - or even start - your Funko collection. There's also more characters to choose from, including Eleven, Lucas, Will, Nancy, Steve and Rockin' Robin.
Not found something you love? Well, there's TONNES more items over at Hot Topic, and you can grab up to 60% off. For more massive savings, check out other lists below.
Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music.
