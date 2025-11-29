I'm a huge Stranger Things fan and I want to buy all the show's merch in Hot Topic's massive Cyber Weekend sale - save up to 60%

It's been a whole three years since we've last been able to shout at our screens over the crazy happenings of the Upside Down, but with Stranger Things season 5 now finally here, I've jumped straight back onto the hype and have actually already binged it all. Well, the first half anyway - part two will arrive on Christmas. Whilst I (again) wait, I thought why not fill that demogorgon-shaped hole in my life with some new Stranger Things merch? Luckily, Hot Topic are offering up to 60% off across their site this Cyber Weekend, and they've got a seriously bitchin' collection of Stranger Things treats ready to be taken home. To save you time scrolling, I've put together a list of the best pieces of merch I've found, including some interdimensional plushies and rad Hellfire Club tees.

Hot Topic Squishmallows X Stranger Things Demogorgon Plush: was $20.90 now $14.63 at Hot Topic Read more Read less ▼ Demogorgons are cute. You heard it here first. Just take a look at this cute as hell(fire) demogorgon plush that's 9 inches tall! Created as a collab with the immensely popular Squishmallows, you're guaranteed a serious level of squish with this little guy, so make sure it comes home with you.

Save 20% Hot Topic Stranger Things Hellfire Club Art Hoodie: was $59.90 now $47.92 at Hot Topic Read more Read less ▼ This Hellfire Club hoodie is covered in red hot fire, features a giant Satan wielding a flaming sword over a group of worshippers...I mean, what's not to love? Rep Hawkin's best known group of D&D players in style whilst getting your nan in some serious Satanic panic this holiday season - all with 20% off.

Save 30% Hot Topic Stranger Things Hellfire Club Stocking: was $19.90 now $13.93 at Hot Topic Read more Read less ▼ A seemingly immortal being from a hard-to-reach land is trying to enter your house through a small opening...no it's not a demogorgon (thankfully), it's Santa, and he's looking for somewhere to put all your gifts. Fortunately, this Hellfire Club stocking is in Hot Topic right now with 30% off, so why not make Santa's job easier and buy this for yourself (or a loved one)?

