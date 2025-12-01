You only have a few hours left to cash in on Paramount+'s excellent 50% off Cyber Monday deal - here are five great music documentaries on the platform that make it worth picking up

When it comes to streaming services, there's a bewildering selection out in the wild - and as a music fan, I'm always looking for a new documentary to watch... at a reasonable price, of course. And with 50% off a Paramount+ sub for Cyber Monday, I've found something that'll see me through the remainder of the year and well into next - although with only a few hours left, you'll have to be quick if you want to join me!

Until midnight on December 1, you can treat yourself to a Standard subscription for £3.99/month for the first 3 months, or a Standard annual plan for just £35.49 for the first year. After that, the regular price will apply: £7.99/month or £70.99/year.

Alternatively, you can go Premium (4K streaming, ad-free, more content) for £5.49/month for the first 3 months, or go for the annual Premium plan for just £48.99 for the first year. The regular price of £10.99/month or £97.99/year will kick in after the deal time ends.

Paramount+: save 50% off select packages at Paramount

Paramount+ has hundreds of hours of fantastic content - everything from brilliant music documentaries like Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, to classic movies, TV favourites and the entire Star Trek universe. The deal is for new and former subscribers only.

So, what exactly can you watch on Paramount+? With hundreds of hours of content, there’s far too much to list here, but I've included some of the unmissable music highlights below...

Ozzy: No Escape From Now

This feature-length documentary was released earlier this year and charts the rock icon's life and career. If you've long loved Ozzy or are coming to his music for the first time following his death, this is an excellent watch that was produced in association with the Osbourne family.

‘Ozzy: No Escape From Now’ Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?

I might be a bit biased here because Rush are one of my favourite bands, but there's something genuinely refreshing seeing Geddy Lee hang out and chat with some of the biggest bassist in rock. This is a small four-part series, but we get the opportunity to see the Rush legend interact with Robert Trujillo, Les Claypool, Melissa Auf Der Maur and Krist Novoselic.

Lolla: The Story Of Lolapalooza

This is a neat behind the scenes look at how the massive Lollapalooza festival got started back in the good old days of 1991 and how it's grown over the years to become a huge cultural phenomenon that's still going strong today.

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Behind The Music

This is a series of shorts that premiered back in 1997 and takes a peek behind the curtain to see what makes artists and bands tick. There's loads of content covering a variety of genres to delve into, and that includes artists such as Motley Crue, Poison's Bret Michaels, Wolfgang Van Halen, Alanis Morisette and Ice T.

Nothin' But A Good Time

Named after Poison's hit 1988 single, Nothin' But A Good Time is a no holds barred, three-part series that looks back on the infamous rock and metal scene in the US in the 80's. I highly recommend watching it no matter what style of music you're into, as it really gives a flavour of what it was like to be in some of the most famous bands of the decade.

Away from music, there's the entire Star Trek universe to explore, movies like The Substance, Gladiator II and Novocaine to watch, and TV shows such as MobLand, Tulsa King, Yellowstone and Buffy The Vampire Slayer to dive into.

If you're looking for more excellent discounts, don't forget to take a look at my guide to the best Cyber Monday streaming deals, where I'm covering TV, film and music service discounts and updating the page daily.

