Cyber Monday MP3 player deals 2025: The MP3 player is back - here's our pick of the best Cyber Monday price cuts

It would appear that more of us are once again looking to find a way of storing our back catalogue of CDs or digital Bandcamp purchases - and if that rings true for you, myself and the Louder team have been searching for the best Cyber Monday MP3 player deals.

To get you off to the best possible start, you can pick up the Swofy 80GB MP3 player at Amazon, with the price reduced from $69.99 to $49.80. It has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the storage can be upgraded to 1TB, it's touch screen controlled, will play videos and you can add apps to the homescreen.

In the UK, you can get the Surfans F20 Hi-Fi MP3 player for £94.96, down from £125.99. It’s Bluetooth-enabled, has 32GB of storage which can be upgraded to 256GB, supports a wide variety of audio formats, has a 2-inch HD screen and has up to 10 hours of battery life from a full charge.

I'm keeping on top of all the Cyber Monday MP3 player deals, and if you want more information, check out our guide to the best MP3 players on the market. We have products, FAQs and more to help you find a great player.

US deals

Save 31% ($21.50) Swofy 80GB MP3 player: was $69.99 now $48.49 at Amazon Here’s a nice deal on this MP3 player with 80GB of storage and touchscreen. It can be upgraded to 1TB of memory. It also has Bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity and you can also download your favourite musical apps.

Save 71% ($50) Cocobear MP3 Player 64GB BT: was $69.99 now $19.99 at Walmart This is a fantastic deal and is an excellent little MP3 player that’ll also appear to kids. Walmart have cut the price on this dramatically and for your money you’ll get an MP3 player with 64GB of storage, FM radio and it comes with a pair of wired earbuds. It also has a clip so it can be attached to a jacket or backpack.

UK deals

Save 25% (£31.03) Surfans F20 HiFi MP3 Player: was £125.99 now £94.96 at Amazon This is an eye-catching and well-built MP3 player that supports Bluetooth and has plenty of storage for all your music needs. It supports a wide variety of audio types and has a 2-inch screen. A full charge will give you up to 10 hours of playback and, in my opinion, it looks fantastic thanks to its chunky design.

Save 33% (£12.02) Surfans AiMoonsa MP3 player: was £35.99 now £23.97 at Amazon If you’re looking to dip your toes into the world of MP3 players, this is a cheap and cheerful model with 64GB of memory, a built-in speaker, FM radio and Bluetooth 5.2. It’s slim and supports MP3, APE, FLAC and WMA audio files - and it comes with a pair of wired earbuds.

FAQ

When do the 2025 Cyber Monday MP3 players deals start? Cyber Monday always takes place on the Monday following Thanksgiving in the US - and this year's big sales day will kick-off on December 1. I've been involved in covering Cyber Monday and Black Friday since 2019 and, while the majority of MP3 player discounts will land on Cyber Monday itself, I've seen deals begin to drop in way before that. As you can see above, some discounts have already arrived and I expect more to come in fast as we approach December 1. Myself and the Louder team will be right here with loads of excellent MP3 player bargains, covering a wide array of budgets.

What MP3 player deals should I expect to see? This will be my seventh year covering Cyber Monday and I always see a variety of great deals across the board on MP3 players. This will be the first time Louder has dedicated a hub page to Cyber Monday MP3 player deals, but I've included them in some of our guides before and I expect to see deep discounts on the iconic Sony Walkman players, along with products from the likes of FiiO, Majority, Swofy, Zunate, Ashata and more. I've been a fan of MP3 players ever since I got my first iPod back in the day, and while my silver iPod Classic is still going strong, it's starting to show its age, so I'll be looking to pick something up from the Cyber Monday MP3 sales too. Most of the major retailers will have deals on, including Amazon, John Lewis, Walmart and BestBuy so I'll keep this page updated with discounts as soon as I see them.

Shopping tips

Before Cyber Monday arrives, I like to get a bit of preparation done in advance to ease the financial burden. Hopefully, some of these tips will help you in your quest to nab a brilliant new MP3 player

1. Keep a list handy: Keeping a list of the MP3 players you're keen on means you'll have a more focused approach when looking out for a great deal on Cyber Monday.

2. Budget: This year's Cyber Monday falls right around pay day for a lot of people. But to take some of the stress out of the big shop, if you can put some money aside for the sales, it can certainly ease the financial burden of grabbing a new MP3 player. I usually put a little bit of cash aside for Cyber weekend - not a lot, but even a little helps in the long run.

3. Shop around: Before throwing your money at a new MP3 player, comparing prices of the item you're keen on is well worth 5 minutes of your time. Prices around Cyber Monday can vary wildly, and some retailers will also throw in the occasional freebie. Check the small print and prices.

How we choose products

I still buy CDs and I usually buy digital downloads from Bandcamp. Having a new MP3 player for these files is really handy - and it keeps my collection all in one place. So when it comes to choosing a new MP3 player, I take a look at what the big names have out in the market

I'll then look at what extras the MP3 player has: Does it have Bluetooth and wi-ficonnectivity? Does it have a touchscreen? Does it cater for wired or wireless headphones? How much storage space does it have? Is it portable?

I'll always highlight the important information to help you make an informed decision - and if there's a lesser-known MP3 player brand, I'll check it out thoroughly before recommending it to you.

As I mentioned above, I'm actively looking to replace my wonderful but ageing iPod Classic with a new MP3 player (Sony Walkman NW-A306, I'm looking at you) so myself and the Louder team will keep you up to date on all the Cyber Monday MP3 player deals as soon as we see them.

