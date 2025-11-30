Who knew heavy metal pyjamas were a thing? Well, now I do and I'm picking up a pair for winter in the huge Hot Topic sale
Buy yourself some cosy, oh-so-snuggly heavy metal pyjamas this winter and rep your favourite bands even whilst you sleep
It's cold, rainy, and gets dark around 4pm. The day is basically over by the afternoon, and being at home has suddenly become way more appealing than doing anything else. The solution? Lean into the cozy feeling and head over to Hot Topic's Cyber Weekend sale, where they're offering heavy metal pyjamas with up to 60% off. And yes, heavy metal pyjamas are a thing.
It's the season to stay warm AND metal, and what better way to get into the snuggly spirit of things by repping your favourite bands even whilst you sleep, or with a cup of cocoa in front of the fire? Let's get into it - here are the best jammies on the market.
Take it from a band with the word 'sleep' in their name: you're about to have the best snooze of your life in these plush Sleep Token pants. Well, probably. Featuring a black design with golden yellow symbols inspired by the band's Even in Arcadia (2025) album, they're also pretty nice to look at. And they're unisex!
In preparation for My Chemical Romance's 2026 tour, where they'll be playing their Black Parade album in full (yes, really!), why not buy this warm onesie inspired by the band's outfits from their most iconic era? Or you know, you could even wear it to one of their shows for maximum coziness.
Yeaaaaaahhh! These Metallica pyjamas look comfy as hell, and they'll be the perfect accompaniment for putting your feet up post-show. Adorned with their logo in red as well as artwork inspired by their track One, these pants will make you the subject of envy among your fellow sleepy metalheads.
Transform your nights into the coziest of spooky sleepy-time rituals with these Ghost pants - which are my personal favourite. Smattered with Papa Perpetua's face all over them along with the band's official logo, they feature a purple tie at the waist for that extra pop of colour.
Love Korn? Then you'll love these Korn pyjamas that feature an allover print inspired by the nu-metallers' iconic 1998 album Follow the Leader. Plus, there's 30% off. Follow my advice - snap them up before it's too late, and remember to stay metal...and snuggly!
No pyjamas here caught your eye? Don't worry my sleepy friend, you'll find plenty more jammies over at Hot Topic, all with huge savings - up to 60% off. Happy shopping (and happy sleeping!)
