Disney+'s Cyber Monday deal of up to 61% off is only live for a few more hours - as a big fan of Marvel's animated shows, I've got five reasons right here you should consider buying it

Think the MCU is in a kinda meh phase? Clearly, you haven't been paying attention to its brilliant animated offerings, which you can binge on Disney+ by taking advantage of their Cyber Monday deal that offers up to 61% off a subscription.

I don't need much of an invitation to enjoy a good animated show - The Simpsons, Bojack Horseman and South Park are all amongst my favourite TV shows of all time - but even I was pleasantly surprised to find just how consistently top notch Marvel's animated series have been recently.

To prove the point, here are five brilliant Marvel shows you can find on Disney+ that'd make that Cyber Monday subscription deal well worth your time, from terrifying alternate realities to new spins on the world's favourite web-head.

Disney+/Hulu bundle: $4.99/month for 12 months - save 61%

If you've been holding off signing up to Disney+ & Hulu, this is the perfect time to dive in. Right now, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for the Disney+/Hulu bundle (with ads) for only $4.99/month for 12 months. A monthly sub usually costs $12.99/month so you're saving $95 for the year compared to the standard monthly subscription.

What If...?

A thoroughly entertaining adaptation of the popular Marvel comic series of the same name, What If... gives us a potentially endless array of exciting, scary, bizarre and hilarious alternate realities for our heroes to battle in. Honestly it's hard to pick my favourite ideas from the show because I enjoyed so many of them, but ones that immediately spring to mind are Doctor Strange going full maniacal baddie, the introduction of brand new character Kahhori, Riri Williams leading a post-apocalyptic fightback and, of course, the introduction of Marvel zombies. But more on that later...

Marvel Studios' What If...? | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

X-Men '97

The sequel to one my favourite childhood Saturday morning cartoons was even better than I could have hoped for, resulting in not just one of my favourite shows of 2024, but one of my favourite Marvel projects ever. Exciting new storylines, an OG voice cast that was absolutely locked in, some cathartic subplots for the likes of Storm and Gambit and some truly lovely looking animation made this an absolute knock-out. Bring on Season 2 ASAP, please! Although I wouldn't be mad if it had a little more Wolvie in this time.

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

How do you make a new Spider-Man cartoon loosely set in the MCU whilst navigating those tricky rights issues with Sony that made those godawful Spidey villain movies possible? You go down a whole new path! By pushing a soft reset on Peter Parker, Marvel enabled us to enjoy a new take on Spider-Man himself and a host of his most iconic villains and sidekicks. Tom Holland's return to the mask this year will grab more headlines, but don't sleep on this thoroughly entertaining and well-rounded iteration of the chracter.

Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Marvel Zombies

Expanding one of the best episodes of What If... into a series of its own seemed like an open goal, but my god did Marvel deliver with this one. I loved the plot, the big twists were well deployed and I honestly don't think there were five minutes that went by that didn't pack at least one, massive, fist-pumping 'Hell yeah!' moment. Plus, the TV-MA rating meant they could go fully ham with the gore, and I was delighted with how visceral and grizzly some of it looked. I really hope a season two is in the works: I could happily watch a season of this every year for a long time to come.

Marvel Animation’s Marvel Zombies | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Hit-Monkey

With Disney+ subscriptions now also granting you access to Hulu, it means you get Hit-Monkey! What's Hit-Monkey, I hear you ask? It's a show about a gun-toting Japanese macaque assassin, obviously. And yes, he is a legitimate albeit niche character from Marvel lore, and yes, he has interacted with other Marvel heroes - Spider-Man and Deadpool amongst them. I don't think this lad technically counts as part of the MCU wider universe but I couldn't not include him. He's a furry little badass.

MARVEL'S HIT-MONKEY Official Trailer (2021) - YouTube Watch On

