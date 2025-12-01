The pocket-sized JBL GO 4 speaker is so good, I bought two - save 20% before Cyber Monday ends

Earlier this year, I bought a JBL GO 4 portable speaker to take with me on a camper van trip to the wilds of the Scottish Outer Hebrides. And this little speaker truly impressed me with its audio delivery and build quality - especially when you consider its affordable price.

Since that trip, I’ve bought another - and looking through the Cyber Monday music deals, I discovered there’s 20% off the price of the JBL GO 4 on Amazon for Cyber Monday. In the US, it’s down from $49.95 to $39.95, while in the UK, it’s been reduced from £37.50 to just £29.99, making this a great time to pick one (or two) up before the Christmas rush.

JBL Go 4: at Amazon JBL GO 4 - Save 20% in the US and UK

US: Down from $49.95 to $39.95

UK: Down from £37.50 to £29.99 It's fair to say that I love the JBL GO 4 - so much so that I bought two. A third purchase might be pushing it, but with a 20% discount at Amazon for Cyber Monday, I can't say I'm not tempted. It's rugged, durable, has 7 hours of battery from a full charge and delivers awesome audio for a pocked-sized Bluetooth speaker. And, if you buy two, you can pair them up for stereo sound.

So why did I buy two? Well, you can pair them together for true stereo sound and the pocket-sized JBL Go 4 is the perfect little speaker to keep in your backpack or travel bag.

A full charge gives you 7 hours of punchy audio - and carries an IP67 rating, meaning it’s waterproof and dustproof. Using it on the windswept beaches of North Uist, I can attest to its rugged and durable build quality - something that belies the speaker's price point.

I really recommend the JBL GO 4 at full price, but with 20% off for Cyber Monday, it’s an even more tempting offer and it would make for a neat Christmas gift.

But with Cyber Monday coming to an end soon, you’ll have to be quick to grab one before the final big sales day of the year comes to an end at midnight.

More Cyber Monday content