Is your home metal enough? Kit yourself out with EMP's Cyber Weekend sale, offering tonnes of metal homeware with great savings
Welcome maggots into your house with this Slipknot doormat available in EMP's Cyber Weekend sale, alongside other killer metal decor and home goods by Black Sabbath, Metallica, Iron Maiden and more
Metalheads gather 'round, as EMP are selling tonnes of great pieces of homeware inspired by our favourite bands. The best part? Almost everything on their site is available with money off, including metal shot glasses, cups, welcome mats and more. So if you're looking to spruce up your home this winter as we hide out from the cold, this is the best place to find some really great stuff that'll leave your metal mates asking "where did you get that?". Scroll on and happy shopping.
Iron Maiden fans rejoice, you finally have a place to store your scrolled up set-lists, guitar plectrums you've caught during shows, and whatever else you'd like to hide away from prying fingers. This Eddie statue from Maiden's Killers era doubles as a storage unit - just lift off the mascot's head to reveal your possessions inside.
...And coffee for all! Just joking, the coffee in this Metallica cup would be just for you, and it's inspired by their 1988 album ...And Justice For All. Good pun work there, though, and with a lovely 15% saving.
In 2020, Black Sabbath celebrated their 50th anniversary as a band and brought out this nifty little beer glass. Whether you keep it as a treasured piece of merch or use it to toast to the great late Ozzy Osbourne, it's yours for just £11.89. Plus, it would make the perfect stocking filler for your Sabbath-loving friend.
Honour the metal greats in your home with this Dio flag inspired by the singer's second studio album, The Last In Line. Measuring 104 by 66 cm, it'll fit nicely on your bedroom wall, or pride of place in the living room.
Let it be known early - only Slipknot fans, aka maggots, are allowed in your home - with this metal AF welcome mat. Roll it out for a neat price of £17.09 and turn your home into a Slipknot fan-friendly space, aka like that one from the Duality music video.
If you haven't quite yet fallen in love with any of the metal goods on my list, don't worry, there's literally heaps of other pieces of homeware at EMP ready to find their forever home. For other music deals, head over to the Cyber Monday hub for savings on vinyl, merchandise and lots more.
