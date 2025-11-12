Let's-a go! The Black Friday Nintendo Lego deals are racing in early with up to 27% off Mario Kart, Animal Crossing & more
Black Friday might not take place until later this month, but if Nintendo Lego is your thing, there are some nice to deals to grab right now
As we approach the final few months of 2025, it’s hard to argue that it’s not been the year of the Nintendo Switch 2. Following its April launch, the world has gone Ninty crazy and if all things Nintendo is your thing and you’re also a Lego fan, then there are some eye-catching pre-Black Friday deals to snap up right now - including this awesome Lego Super Mario Game Boy which is on sale at Amazon with 18% off. It’s down from £54.99 to £44.99.
Sadly, it’s not on sale in the US right now, but the Lego Super Mario World: Mario & Yoshi set most certainly is, with Amazon cutting the price from $129.99 to $104.99 - down 19%. You can also grab it from Amazon UK with 17% off - down from £114.99, £94.99.
Recreate the golden age of handheld gaming when all we had was the Nintendo Game Boy, Atari Lynx and the Sega Game Gear with this neat recreation of Nintendo’s iconic unit. OK, so it doesn’t play your old carts but the 421-piece model does come with reproductions of Super Mario Land and Zelda: Link’s Awakening along with insertable screen cards. There’s also a display stand so you can show it off once it’s complete.
Aside from the Game Boy and Mario & Yoshi Lego kits, you can also get money off other Nintendo Lego sets.
The next kit I noticed was a sale on the 1972-piece Mario Kart kit, with Mario himself at the wheel. Amazon UK has cut the price by 17% from £149.99 to £124.99. In the US, meanwhile, you can fire up a blue shell and nab Mario’s nemesis Donkey Kong in his DK barrel kart with 19% off - down from $34.99 to $29.49.
Nintendo recently announced a Switch 2 version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and if you're a fan of the franchise, then this Lego Animal Crossing set deal might be of interest.
K.K.’s Plaza Concert set has been reduced, with a 27% discount in the US, with the price cut from $79.99 to $58, while the UK price has been cut from £69.99 to £59.28. The 550-piece kit comes with everybody's favourite guitarist alongside Isabelle and Audie, and there's K.K.'s camper van included and more.
Finally, there's a small discount on the awesome Lego Nintendo Entertainment System model, with Amazon cutting the price from £339.99 to £331.26. Sure, the price drop isn't much but there's limited stock available.
Looking for more Lego deals? Well, with Black Friday taking place later this month, we'll once again be covering all the biggest and best Black Friday music deals to help you pick up a bargain.
Scott has spent 36 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 11 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
