I'm not being dramatic, but Hot Topic are selling the most insane alternative shoes right now and I want every single pair - luckily they're up to 60% off

Shoes, shoes, shoes! And they're all on sale at Hot Topic with huge savings. Here's a list of the best on offer this Cyber Weekend

Hot Topic shoes
The holidays might be around the corner, but that doesn't mean you have to only buy Xmas gifts for other people. Remember, you deserve treats too, and I can't think of a better way to give yourself a little love than by diving into Hot Topic's Cyber Weekend sale, where they're selling tonnes of absolutely gorgeous alternative and gothic shoes with up to 60% off. From pieces that make you look like a medieval witch to sky-high stompers, I am quite literally drooling at the screen and envisioning just how great my feet are going to look in a few business days time. Keep scrolling, as I've put together a list of the very best, just for you - and you can thank me later.

Hot Topic Strange Cvlt Grimm Buckle Boots
Hot Topic Strange Cvlt Grimm Buckle Boots: was $120 now $84 at Hot Topic
The official description for these read "Conjure the dark magick of Grimm's fairy tales with this pair of boots!" which makes me love them even more. Featuring three giant peasant-style buckles varnished with a faux antique brass tone, a body made of supple polyurethane and pointed heels, they're to die for, and very, very witchy. What's not to love?

Hot Topic Strange Cvlt Coven Pike Flat Boots
Hot Topic Strange Cvlt Coven Pike Flat Boots: was $120 now $84 at Hot Topic
These shoes are a wonderfully unique design, featuring a pointy toe, flat heel and silver-toned buckles going all the way up, they're perfect for running everyday errands, creeping around your local forest and for nights out. Pairing with an all-black outfit is a must.

Hot Topic KIHILIST Black Ms Boom Buckle Platform Boots
Hot Topic KIHILIST Black Ms Boom Buckle Platform Boots: was $175 now $140 at Hot Topic
Stomp around in style with these Black Ms Boom boots, lifted by a 6 inch platform heel. Adorned with front laces and several buckle straps with silver-tone plate hardware, these are every goth's dream boot, and they're now available with 20% off.

Hot Topic KIHILIST Black Knee-High Heel Boots
Hot Topic KIHILIST Black Knee-High Heel Boots: was $160 now $128 at Hot Topic
It's pretty cold outside this time of year, and sometimes regular ankle-high boots just won't cut it. These boots however are knee-level, and are fitted with laces that go all up to the top, which both look good, and make sure they're nicely fitted to your leg. There's also a killer four inch heel. Need, need, need.

Hot Topic KIHILIST Black Oracle Pointed Flats
Hot Topic KIHILIST Black Oracle Pointed Flats: was $78 now $62.40 at Hot Topic
If heavy stompers aren't your vibe, then these spookily cute oracle pointed flats will surely turn your head. Moon buckles, multiple straps and a back zipper, this whimsigoth pair promises comfort and style, with a lovely 20% discount to make your little treat all that much sweeter.

Not seen anything you like? Not to worry, head over to Hot Topic for more shoes, clothing and merchandise, where there's still plenty of savings to be had.

