I'm not being dramatic, but Hot Topic are selling the most insane alternative shoes right now and I want every single pair - luckily they're up to 60% off

The holidays might be around the corner, but that doesn't mean you have to only buy Xmas gifts for other people. Remember, you deserve treats too, and I can't think of a better way to give yourself a little love than by diving into Hot Topic's Cyber Weekend sale, where they're selling tonnes of absolutely gorgeous alternative and gothic shoes with up to 60% off. From pieces that make you look like a medieval witch to sky-high stompers, I am quite literally drooling at the screen and envisioning just how great my feet are going to look in a few business days time. Keep scrolling, as I've put together a list of the very best, just for you - and you can thank me later.
The official description for these read "Conjure the dark magick of Grimm's fairy tales with this pair of boots!" which makes me love them even more. Featuring three giant peasant-style buckles varnished with a faux antique brass tone, a body made of supple polyurethane and pointed heels, they're to die for, and very, very witchy. What's not to love?
These shoes are a wonderfully unique design, featuring a pointy toe, flat heel and silver-toned buckles going all the way up, they're perfect for running everyday errands, creeping around your local forest and for nights out. Pairing with an all-black outfit is a must.
Stomp around in style with these Black Ms Boom boots, lifted by a 6 inch platform heel. Adorned with front laces and several buckle straps with silver-tone plate hardware, these are every goth's dream boot, and they're now available with 20% off.
It's pretty cold outside this time of year, and sometimes regular ankle-high boots just won't cut it. These boots however are knee-level, and are fitted with laces that go all up to the top, which both look good, and make sure they're nicely fitted to your leg. There's also a killer four inch heel. Need, need, need.
If heavy stompers aren't your vibe, then these spookily cute oracle pointed flats will surely turn your head. Moon buckles, multiple straps and a back zipper, this whimsigoth pair promises comfort and style, with a lovely 20% discount to make your little treat all that much sweeter.
Not seen anything you like? Not to worry, head over to Hot Topic for more shoes, clothing and merchandise, where there's still plenty of savings to be had.
