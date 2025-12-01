Great quality sound, no-fuss set-up and low cost - we're loving the Technics SL-1500C Direct Drive Turntable this Cyber Monday
Low cost doesn't have to mean poor audio quality - and Sevenoaks are currently offering their lowest ever price on a great turntable
As any passionate record collector will tell you, sometimes you've just gotta pay for quality. But that doesn't mean you can't still grab a great deal on a high quality turntable system this Cyber Monday.
But some deals deserve a little extra attention.
But some deals deserve a little extra attention. Currently at its lowest-ever price with Sevenoaks, the Technics SL-1500C Direct Drive Turntable is a great deal for someone looking for a top-quality turntable set-up without breaking the bank.
The Technics SL-1500C Direct Drive Turntable is by no means a budget purchase. But then, it's not supposed to be: this is a top-quality turntable for audiophiles looking to get the most out of their record-playing experience. Easy to set up and with incredible quality audio, it's a great shout for dedicated audiophiles who are just starting to improve their set-ups.
