"I don’t want racists around, and I don’t want sexist people around, and I don’t want people there who think that trans people are a burden" If you don't think that everybody should be welcome at a show, then Hayley Williams doesn't want you there

Hayley Williams has always been an artist who has stood up for the people who have called her music home first and foremost. And now, she is doubling down on letting those who don't think that everyone should belong know that her space is not for them.



In a new interview with Clash, centred around her newly released solo album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, she has spoken specifically about the track True Believer. A song written about Nashville, just north of her hometown of Franklin, Tennessee, and the connotations that come with pride in the Southern states, she has made her stance loud and clear.



"Look, it’s amazing to have Southern pride. It’s a beautiful area of not only the country, but the world. It’s so rich in culture and meaning, but we’re focusing on the wrong thing.”



Her focus here is very much on music, as that is where she has seen the seeds of discrimination and prejudice most often sewn. Sometimes even in front of her own eyes. She continues by aiming at those who may think of coming to one of her shows and spouting views on the more bigoted side of the coin, and how she is drawing a hard line. If you can't accept everyone, then this place isn't for you.



“I’ve just always felt very grateful that our band can be a part of that conversation. It’s so important that people feel welcome to the party. I’ve always said, all are welcome at our shows. But I don’t want racists around, and I don’t want sexist people around, and I don’t want people there who think that trans people are a burden. I think that’s a hard line for me now. I hope it naturally happens that people who do harbour those harmful ideologies aren’t going to feel welcome, because they’re going to walk in the door and realise that the gang’s all here, all banded together around something positive."



If that wasn't clear enough, here it is in simple terms.



“All are welcome if you believe all should be welcome… If you don’t believe that, you’re not welcome!”

Hayley recently performed True Believer live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with a full string section. Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party was released in its final full form earlier this month. It was originally released as a free download to anyone who had purchased something from her hair colour company Good Dye Young in July, before being shared on streaming platforms as a string of singles in August.

Hayley will be taking the album on a world tour during the first half of 2026. Starting in the US in March, it will make its way through Europe and the UK come the Summer.

