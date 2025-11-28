"I don’t want racists around, and I don’t want sexist people around, and I don’t want people there who think that trans people are a burden" If you don't think that everybody should be welcome at a show, then Hayley Williams doesn't want you there
Hayley Williams is making it loud and clear; her shows are for everyone
Hayley Williams has always been an artist who has stood up for the people who have called her music home first and foremost. And now, she is doubling down on letting those who don't think that everyone should belong know that her space is not for them.
In a new interview with Clash, centred around her newly released solo album Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, she has spoken specifically about the track True Believer. A song written about Nashville, just north of her hometown of Franklin, Tennessee, and the connotations that come with pride in the Southern states, she has made her stance loud and clear.
"Look, it’s amazing to have Southern pride. It’s a beautiful area of not only the country, but the world. It’s so rich in culture and meaning, but we’re focusing on the wrong thing.”
Her focus here is very much on music, as that is where she has seen the seeds of discrimination and prejudice most often sewn. Sometimes even in front of her own eyes. She continues by aiming at those who may think of coming to one of her shows and spouting views on the more bigoted side of the coin, and how she is drawing a hard line. If you can't accept everyone, then this place isn't for you.
“I’ve just always felt very grateful that our band can be a part of that conversation. It’s so important that people feel welcome to the party. I’ve always said, all are welcome at our shows. But I don’t want racists around, and I don’t want sexist people around, and I don’t want people there who think that trans people are a burden. I think that’s a hard line for me now. I hope it naturally happens that people who do harbour those harmful ideologies aren’t going to feel welcome, because they’re going to walk in the door and realise that the gang’s all here, all banded together around something positive."
If that wasn't clear enough, here it is in simple terms.
“All are welcome if you believe all should be welcome… If you don’t believe that, you’re not welcome!”
Hayley recently performed True Believer live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with a full string section. Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party was released in its final full form earlier this month. It was originally released as a free download to anyone who had purchased something from her hair colour company Good Dye Young in July, before being shared on streaming platforms as a string of singles in August.
Hayley will be taking the album on a world tour during the first half of 2026. Starting in the US in March, it will make its way through Europe and the UK come the Summer.
Hayley Williams World Tour Dates
Apr 01: USA Toronto Massey Hall
Apr 03: USA Boston Citizens House of Blue
Apr 04: USA Boston Citizens House of Blues
Apr 06: USA Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall
Apr 07: USA Philadelphia Franklin Music Hall
Apr 9: USA New York Hammerstein Ballroom
Apr 10: USA New York Hammerstein Ballroom
Apr 12: USA New York Hammerstein Ballroom
Apr 14: USA Baltimore The Lyric
Apr 15: USA Silver Spring The Fillmore
Apr 17: USA Minneapolis The Fillmore
Apr 14: USA Baltimore The Lyric
Apr 18: USA Minneapolis The Fillmore
Apr 21: USA Chicago Chicago Theater
Apr 22: USA Chicago Chicago Theater
April 25: USA Nashville Ryman Auditorium
April 27: USA Nashville Ryman Auditorium
April 28: USA Nashville Ryman Auditorium
May 02: USA Austin Live at The Moody Theater
May 03: USA Austin Live at The Moody Theater
May 05: USA Phoenix The Van Buren
May 07: USA Oakland Fox Theater
May 09: USA Oakland Fox Theater
May 10: USA Oakland Fox Theater
May 12: USA Los Angeles The Wiltern
May 13: USA Los Angeles The Wiltern
May 15: USA Los Angeles The Wiltern
Jun 05: ITA Milan Alcatraz
Jun 08: NED Amsterdam Paradiso
Jun 10: GER Cologne Live Music Hall
Jun 11: GER Cologne Live Music Hall
Jun 15: GER Berlin Tempodrom
Jun 16: DEN Copenhagen Poolen
Jun 19: UK London Roundhouse
Jun 20: UK London Roundhouse
Jun 22: UK Manchester Academy
Jun 23: UK Manchester Academy
Jun 26: UK Glasgow O2 Academy
Jun 27: UK Glasgow O2 Academy
Jun 29: IRE Dublin National Stadium
Jun 30: IRE Dublin National Stadium
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Jack has yet to hear a breakdown that he hasn't fallen head over heels for. First putting pen to paper for Louder in 2023, he loves nothing more than diving straight into the feels with every band he gets to speak to. On top of bylines in Prog, Rock Sound and Revolver, you’ll also often find him losing his voice at a Lincoln City match or searching for London’s best vegan kebab.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.