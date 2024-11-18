Save money, you will: The Lego Millennium Falcon just dropped by £210 at Argos ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is right around the corner, but there's no need to wait until then to get a galactic-sized deal on the ever-popular Star Wars Millennium Falcon - save 28% right now

The Lego Millennium Falcon outer box at an angle on a red and black background, with Louder Deals logo in the top-right corner.
(Image credit: Lego)

What’s got 7541 pieces and looks absolutely incredible once it’s built? The Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon, that’s what! And there’s never been a better time to buy this amazing Lego set, as Argos has slashed the price by £210, meaning you can now get it for £525 instead of the usual £735.

Measuring 33 inches long and 22 inches wide, this majestic model is packed with detail, making it an authentic representation of the starship piloted by Han Solo in the Star Wars movies. Speaking of which, the set comes with two Solo minifigures (a younger and an older version of Harrison Ford’s character), as well as minis of Chewbacca, Princess Leia, C-3P0, Rey, Finn and BB-8.

Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon
Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was £735 now £525 at Argos

I'm not going to lie – this Star Wars Lego set is usually pretty expensive. That’s why you should take advantage of money-saving deals like this one while you have the chance. It’s worth mentioning that during the 2023 Black Friday event, Argos reduced the price of the kit to £588 – so this year’s discount is even better.

View Deal

Even though it’s almost 50 years since the first Star Wars film came out, A New Hope back in 1977, I still get thoroughly excited when I see anything related to the legendary sci-fi franchise – and that includes Lego Star Wars.

These sets always looks incredible once built, and the Millennium Falcon Collector Series Set is surely the cream of the crop. Comprising 7541 pieces with an additional eight minifigures, I think you’ll be amazed at the level of detail on show once it’s been put together.

There’s a main hold featuring a seating area for your figures, a Dejarik holographic game, an engineering station with a turning seat, a lowering boarding ramp, a concealed blaster cannon and so much more.

And if you want more Lego kits for discounted prices, be sure to take a look at Louder's Black Friday Lego deals page, which is being updated with loads of Lego kits for all ages.

A few more ways to save

  • If the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon is already taking pride of place on your shelf, then here's another awesome Lego Star Wars option on one of the saga’s iconic vehicles: the AT-AT walker. This 1267-piece Lego kit is down from £314.75 to £233.99 at Amazon. Along with a Lego reconstruction of the Hoth attack unit, it also comes with minifigures of Luke Skywalker, General Veers, 2 AT-AT drivers and a pair of Snowtroopers,
  • Meanwhile, over at Amazon US you can buckle-up and relive the Mos Espa pod race from The Phantom Menace with this 718-piece Lego kit. It’s down from $79.99 to $59.99. The diorama features Anakin Skywalker’s podracer and Sebulba’s vehicle from the famous Tattooine race.

Paul Dimery
Paul Dimery

Paul has spent the past eight years testing and writing about gadgets and technology for the likes of Louder, T3 and TechRadar. He might not have the wealth or the looks of Tony Stark, but when it comes to knowing about the latest cool kit, Paul would surely give Iron-Man a run for his money. As for his musical leanings, Paul likes everything from Weyes Blood to Nirvana. If it's got a good melody, he's on board with it.