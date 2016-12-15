Volbeat release Dead But Rising live video

Volbeat have shared a video of them performing Dead But Rising live.

It was filmed at Germany’s Rock Im Park festival in June. The song was lifted from their fifth studio album, 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies.

Watch the video below.

The band recently announced a European tour for August and September next year in support of their record Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie. Frontman Michael Poulsen has promised it’ll be a “special” experience for fans.

He said: “We always aim to continue to grow with each tour. It’s of paramount importance to raise the bar and bring the fans something truly special in gratitude for the support they show.

“Performing a setlist that presents songs we have never performed live, alongside the hits and new creations, will make it special for the audience and ourselves.

“This is going to be a special run – one that all of us look forward to bringing to life.”

Poulsen recently reflected on his early days as a member of metal band Dominus, and argued that the modern way of promoting music “doesn’t have a soul.”

Volbeat European tour 2017

Aug 23: Hamburg Open Air am Volkspark, Germany

Aug 24: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

Aug 26: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Aug 28: Moenchengladbach Sparkassenpark, Germany

Aug 30: Thun Stockhorn Arena, Switzerland

Sep 01: Graz Messe Graz, Austria

Sep 03: Schweinfurt Willy-Sachs Stadion, Germany

Sep 05: Eindhoven Strijp, Netherlands

Sep 07: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

Sep 09: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Volbeat's Michael Poulsen: Lineup change feels like troubled marriage