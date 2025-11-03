AC/DC announce 2026 tour with 21 new dates confirmed

AC/DC's Power Up world tour has been given yet another level-up with over 20 new dates confirmed by the Aussie rock titans for 2026, cruising through South and North America next Spring.

Kicking off in February at the Estádio do MorumBIS in São Paulo, Brazil, the tour will continue through dates in Chile and Argentina and Mexico. The tour will then head into the United States and Canada for dates in North Carolina, Ohio, Wisconsin, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, California, Alberta, Vancouver, Georgia, Indianapolis, Missouri, Ontario, Quebec and New Jersey, before wrapping up at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See the full list of shows below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 7 at 10am local time from the official AC/DC website (on-sale for the shows in Denver, Las Vegas, and Philadelphia will begin at noon local time).

AC/DC made their official live return after seven years in 2023 at the historic Power Trip festival in California. Since then, they have continued to tour in support of 2020's Power Up album.

Reviewing the first show of the band's comeback tour last year, Classic Rock's Dave Everley wrote of their performance: "If you want surprises, go see a jazz band. Stevie Young and Chris Cheney still amble to and from their microphones twice in every song to sing backing vocals, like they’re on rails. Johnson’s between-song patter is still a mix of unintelligible mumbles, phlegmy coughs, random noise and what at one point sounds like a Tarzan impression.

"And the show still ends with For Those About To Rock (We Salute You) and the deafening sound of those six gigantic cannons exploding from atop the amps," he continued. "Heavy artillery, like AC/DC themselves, never goes out of fashion. It’s the comeback few expected but everyone wanted."

Feb 24: São Paulo Estádio do MorumBIS

Mar 11: Santiago Parque Estadio Nacional

Mar 23: Buenos Aires Estadio River Plate

Apr 7: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros

Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium

Jul 15: Columbus Ohio Stadium

Jul 19: Madison Camp Randall Stadium

Jul 24: San Antonio Alamodome

Jul 28: Denver Empower Field at Mile High

Aug 1: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium

Aug 5: San Francisco Levi's Stadium

Aug 9: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium

Aug 13: Vancouver BC Place

Aug 27: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug 31: Houston NRG Stadium

Sep 4: South Bend Notre Dame Stadium

Sep 8: St. LouiscThe Dome at America's Center

Sep 12: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau

Sep 16: Toronto Rogers Stadium

Sep 25: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium

Sep 29: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field