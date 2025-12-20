Ghost team up with charity to deliver food packages in Los Angeles via branded robot
Ghost's 'Skele-Bot' took to the streets of Inglewood to deliver food to people in need
Ghost have teamed up with a Los Angeles charity to deliver food to people in need in the city's Inglewood area – using a branded vehicle called the 'Skele-Bot'.
The Skele-Bot took to the streets on Friday, 19 December, to deliver food as part of the YMCA's FeedLA initiative. A video of the vehicle can be viewed in the social media post below.
The band say in a statement: "We wish to inform you that Ghost is hosting a Day of Deliverance! Skele-Bot will be diligently roaming the streets of Inglewood, in Los Angeles, to assist FeedLA in making their essential food deliveries this holiday season.
"Skeletour visited many cities this year and Ghost were humbled by the thousands and thousands of fans who joined them. We all share more similarities than differences.
"Let’s not forget each other’s basic needs. Come together, together as one this holiday season."
Ghost's Skeletour is in support of their latest album Skeletá, which was released this year and which Metal Hammer described as "Ghost at their most confident, flamboyant and defiant."
They will kick off the next leg of the tour in Florida on January 21.
Ghost Skeletour North American tour dates 2026
Jan 21: Orlando Kia Center
Jan 22: Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jan 24: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
Jan 25: Charlotte Spectrum Center
Jan 26: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Jan 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena
Jan 30: Montreal Bell Centre
Jan 31: Toronto Scotiabank Arena
Feb 02: Columbus Nationwide Arena
Feb 04: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center
Feb 05: Peoria Peoria Civic Center Arena
Feb 07: Tulsa BOK Center
Feb 10: Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center
Feb 12 Spokane: Spokane Arena
Feb 14: Vancouver Rogers Arena
Feb 15: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena
Feb 17: Portland Moda Center
Feb 20: Sacramento Golden 1 Center
Feb 21: Anaheim Honda Center
Feb 23: Inglewood Intuit Dome
