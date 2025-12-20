Ghost team up with charity to deliver food packages in Los Angeles via branded robot

Ghost have teamed up with a Los Angeles charity to deliver food to people in need in the city's Inglewood area – using a branded vehicle called the 'Skele-Bot'.

The Skele-Bot took to the streets on Friday, 19 December, to deliver food as part of the YMCA's FeedLA initiative. A video of the vehicle can be viewed in the social media post below.

The band say in a statement: "We wish to inform you that Ghost is hosting a Day of Deliverance! Skele-Bot will be diligently roaming the streets of Inglewood, in Los Angeles, to assist FeedLA in making their essential food deliveries this holiday season.

"Skeletour visited many cities this year and Ghost were humbled by the thousands and thousands of fans who joined them. We all share more similarities than differences.

"Let’s not forget each other’s basic needs. Come together, together as one this holiday season."

Ghost's Skeletour is in support of their latest album Skeletá, which was released this year and which Metal Hammer described as "Ghost at their most confident, flamboyant and defiant."

They will kick off the next leg of the tour in Florida on January 21.

A post shared by The Band Ghost (@thebandghost) A photo posted by on

Jan 21: Orlando Kia Center

Jan 22: Jacksonville VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jan 24: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

Jan 25: Charlotte Spectrum Center

Jan 26: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Jan 28: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena

Jan 30: Montreal Bell Centre

Jan 31: Toronto Scotiabank Arena

Feb 02: Columbus Nationwide Arena

Feb 04: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center

Feb 05: Peoria Peoria Civic Center Arena

Feb 07: Tulsa BOK Center

Feb 10: Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

Feb 12 Spokane: Spokane Arena

Feb 14: Vancouver Rogers Arena

Feb 15: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena

Feb 17: Portland Moda Center

Feb 20: Sacramento Golden 1 Center

Feb 21: Anaheim Honda Center

Feb 23: Inglewood Intuit Dome