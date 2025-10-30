“Not sure when we will be headed back out”: David Draiman says Disturbed need a “nice, long break” as controversial European tour comes to a close

Disturbed singer David Draiman says that the heavy metal band need a “nice, long break” as they wrap up their European tour.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday (October 29), the frontman admits that he isn’t sure when his band will tour again, after their latest run of shows was rocked by cancellation and protests.

“Headed home!!!” Draiman writes. “Thanks so much to EVERYONE that made #TheSickness25 a tour to truly remember! Crew, Management, Agent, Promoters, and ESPECIALLY my brothers in [Disturbed].

“Not sure when we will be headed back out. We all need a nice long break. Hope to see you when we do.”

The backlash against Disturbed’s latest tour stemmed from a photo Draiman uploaded to Instagram in June 2024, which depicted him writing “Fuck Hamas” on an artillery shell set to be used in Palestinian territory by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF).

Shortly after Disturbed started their European tour in late September, their planned stop in Vorst, Belgium on October 15 was cancelled by the municipality’s mayor, as he feared the concert would pose a security risk. Multiple activist groups had announced plans to protest outside the show before it was scrapped.

At their Amsterdam show on October 14, Draiman attempted to clear their air onstage. Flanked by his bandmates, he gave a speech saying, “We in Disturbed are all about unity.” His words did little to ease the outcry: on October 22, actor John Cusack joined the voices criticising Draiman, posting on X, “Anyone who signs a bomb is pyycotic [sic]”.

On October 28, at the last show of Disturbed’s tour in Glasgow, there were protests outside of the OVO Hydro venue. Draiman responded to footage of the protest via Instagram, writing in a comment: “Hope your Jew hatred kept you guys warm lol.”

This European tour wasn’t the first time Draiman found himself in hot water for his actions last year. This July, the singer made an onstage appearance at Ozzy Osbourne’s retirement concert Back To The Beginning in Birmingham, where he was booed by attendees. Multiple publications connected the response to the artillery shell photo; Draiman responded by calling his detractors that day “a few Jew-hating morons”.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine have existed for decades, but they escalated on October 7, 2023, when Hamas, a Palestinian nationalist terrorist group, attacked Israel. More than 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage.

Between those attacks and September 2025, more than 64,000 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, according to The Guardian. The UN Human Rights Council has called Israel’s actions in the region genocide; Israel has denied having genocidal intent.

A ceasefire has been in effect since October 10, and all 20 remaining living Israeli hostages have been released by Hamas. However, a Gaza medical office claims that Israel has already violated the ceasefire agreement 47 times and killed 38 Palestinians.

Although Disturbed have no further tour dates announced at time of publication, there may be new music on the horizon. Guitarist Dan Donegan said in March that the band “have a lot of stuff recorded” for their next album.