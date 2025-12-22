Scottish rock legends Nazareth have announced that frontman Carl Sentance, the former Persian Risk singer who replaced founding frontman Dan McCafferty in 2015, has left the band.

"Carl Sentance and Nazareth have come to a parting of the ways, and he is no longer with the band," reads a statement posted by founding bassist Pete Agnew.

"We would like to introduce you now to our new lead singer, Gianni Pontillo," Agnew continues. "Those who have seen and heard Gianni will already know what an incredible voice he has, and those of you who haven't are in for a wonderful surprise when you come to see us in 2026.

"Next year is going to be one of the busiest in Nazareth's history, so there is a good chance to see the new lineup, and we can't wait to introduce you to this man's amazing talent."

The announcement comes just days after Nazareth completed their Bending the Rules tour in Berlin, Germany.

Pontillo's most recent work has been with Victory, the German heavy metal band led by former Accept guitarist Herman Frank, with whom he fronted the Gods Of Tomorrow album in 2021 and this year's Circle Of Life. He has also sung with Swiss bands Pontillo And The Vintage Crew, Pure Inc., The Order and Souls Revival.

Sentance has a series of solo European dates lined up in the first two months of 2026, as well as appearances with the Lords Of NWOBHM in London and Japan. The line-up also includes Tino Troy (Praying Mantis), John Gallagher (Raven), Karl Wilcox (Diamond Head) and Cliff Evans (Tank).

Dan McCafferty died in 2022.