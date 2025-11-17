“You’re hanging out with Steven Tyler; James Hetfield is there and Tom Morello and Axl Rose, but everybody was the same. No head was higher”: Halestorm describe what it was like backstage at Ozzy Osbourne’s retirement show Back To The Beginning

Halestorm have explained what the atmosphere was like backstage at Ozzy Osbourne’s retirement concert, Back To The Beginning.

In a recent video interview with Guitar World, the Pennsylvania hard rock band remember the “giddy” vibe during rehearsals for the Prince Of Darkness’s swansong show on July 5.

The likes of Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Gojira and Mastodon were part of the star-studded supporting lineup for the all-day event. The gig took place at Villa Park in Ozzy’s hometown of Birmingham and was capped off by two sets featuring the heavy metal legend, one of which saw him reunite with the entire original Black Sabbath lineup onstage for the first time since 2005.

“We were at rehearsals the day before,” singer/guitarist Lzzy Hale remembers. “You’re hanging out with [Aerosmith vocalist] Steven Tyler; James [Hetfield, Metallica singer/guitarist] is there and Tom Morello and Axl Rose, but everybody was the same. No head was higher.”

The frontwoman adds that all the performers shared a “childlike” glee while preparing for the concert. “I don’t think we’ll ever experience anything like that again,” she says.

“It was just really special, especially […] Ozzy doing his last show” guitarist Joe Hottinger adds. “We were out in the middle of the crowd, the Osbournes were behind us and a bunch of other band people, and it was emotional. You watched it: Ozzy singing Mama, I’m Coming Home, and he was home. Everyone was crying.”

Back To The Beginning took place 17 days before Ozzy died at the age of 76 on July 22. His cause of death was later identified as a heart attack. During an interview with Eddie Trunk on July 23, Hale paid tribute to the Prince Of Darkness.

She said: “It’s sad to see Ozzy go. […] We’re so grateful to have been there [at Back To The Beginning], but at the same time it’s so sad to see one of the greats go. I mean, it’s Ozzy. He’s supposed to always be here.”

Halestorm played three songs at Back To The Beginning: the original tracks Love Bites (So Do I) and Rain Your Blood On Me and a cover of Ozzy’s Perry Mason. They were the only band with a non-male singer to perform at the event, a fact that generated some controversy after the lineup was announced in February. In April, Hale said it was an “honour” to be the only female vocalist booked.

She told Audacy Music: “I was talking to my friends Taylor Momsen [of The Pretty Reckless] and Amy Lee [of Evanescence] and Maria Brink [of In This Moment] and all of my sisters in this genre, and they’re all so proud of me.

“And I said, ‘Hey, girls, I’m carrying you with me. You’re gonna be there in spirit. I’m gonna make you girls so proud.’ And so it’s this beautiful event that everyone gets to look forward to. I’m so glad they’re doing it.”

Halestorm released their new album, Everest, in August. They’re currently touring Europe with support from Indian nu metal band Bloodywood and will play at L’Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris tonight (November 17). The package will reach the UK with a show in Cardiff on November 20. See all remaining dates below.

The Halestorm Interview: Ozzy's last show, influences, the greatest guitar shapes, and more - YouTube Watch On

Nov 17: Paris Olympia, France

Nov 18: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Nov 20: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 21: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Nov 23: Birmingham BP Pulse LIVE, UK

Nov 24: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Nov 26: London O2 Arena UK