Volbeat's Michael Poulsen: Lineup change feels like troubled marriage

Volbeat’s Michael Poulsen says that band lineup changes can feel as challenging as a troubled marriage.

The group split with original bassist Anders Kjolholm in November last year – but the guitarist and vocalist says that he and his bandmates have always worked hard to stay together.

He tells Full Metal Jackie (via Blabbermouth): “It’s not always fun to change members or lose a member or whatever happens. We always try to stick together, but sticking together as a band, it’s the same challenge that’s being in a marriage or something like that.

“Some people are meant to stay together – others really have to work on it. And it’s the same thing with bands.

“Sometimes it works – other times, you have to fight for it. We do everything we possibly can to stick together, but, you know, we have one life and everybody needs to do what they have to do.”

Poulsen continues: “We are away from family, friends, children, wives, dogs, cats, birds, cows, goats — everything — and we just have to decide how we wanna spend our time, and there still needs to be that thing that we share together. Sometimes it’s just not easy, and everybody just has to move on.”

The band released album Seal The Deal And Let’s Boogie earlier this month.

Volbeat recently announced they’ll trek the US with Avenged Sevenfold and Killswitch Engage in September, followed by a European tour with Airbourne and Crobot in October and November.

