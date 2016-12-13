TeamRock's iOS 10 Heavy Metal Stickers pack gets Christmas update

TeamRock’s Heavy Metal Stickers pack for iOS 10 has been given a Christmas makeover.

An update to the sticker pack for iMessage on iOS 10 for iPhone and iPad is available now on the Apple App Store and features exclusive new Christmas content.

It gives users access to unique rock and metal-themed icons to use like emojis in messages or to add to photos within iMessage – now with added festive cheer.

Executive Producer of TeamRock Games, Brian Baglow, says: “The Heavy Metal Sticker Pack’s Christmas update gives Apple iPhone and iPad users exclusive new Christmas content, guaranteed to make the holidays happier and messages even more metal.

“TeamRock worked extensively with rockstars of the world – and Santa’s elves – to create a sticker pack that every rock and metal fan will love.”

Alongside a comprehensive set of rock and metal icons, suitable for every occasion, the Heavy Metal Sticker Pack now includes a grinning skull with a Santa hat, a reindeer skull (complete with a nose so bright) and good advice for everyone on the naughty list – Keep Calm & Hail Santa.

The Heavy Metal Sticker Pack allows iPhone and iPad users to attach and embed images into their iMessage conversations.

Now every conversation can be merrier, heavier, rockier and more metal.

Brian Baglow adds: “Get our stickers while they’re awesome and enjoy the spirits of Christmas.”

The new Christmas themed Heavy Metal Sticker Pack is out now, priced at £0.79, $0.99 and €0.99.

And don’t forget TeamRock’s incredible Christmas subscription offer – giving a year’s subscription to our magazine titles Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog at ridiculous discount.

TeamRock launches magazine subscription offer for Christmas