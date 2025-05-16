"Getting kinda saucy already. Jeez!" Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham analysing a Charli XCX video with his daughter is the joyous, uplifting online content that the world needs right now

Fleetwood Mac legend Lindsey Buckingham has given his seal of approval to British pop star Charli XCX after watching her video for Von Dutch for the first time.

This unanticipated development took place during the launch of 'Lindsey + Leelee React', a new YouTube series from Buckingham in which he and his 25-year-old daughter analyse music videos, a format which will be familiar to fans of '90s MTV stars Beavis and Butt-Head.

At the outset, Buckingham admits that he isn't overly familiar with Charli XCX's musical output, though he does recall seeing her perform on Saturday Night Live. Leelee Buckingham then asks her father if he has enjoyed a "Brat Summer' - a reference to the Cambridge-born pop star's zeitgeist-influencing 2024 album Brat - to which her father gamely replies: "The brattiest."

Leelee then introduces the video by stating that Charli XCX - real name Charlotte Aitchison - is "coming in fierce", as she struts through Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris. "She's ripping off her pants in the airport" Leelee then observes, leading her father to respond, ""Getting kinda saucy already. Jeez!"

"That's not a good place to get saucy," Lindsey then observes sagely.

The 75-year-old guitarist is visibly taken aback when the pop star appears to head-butt the camera, leaving a smear on blood on the lens.

"Ouch!" he says, wincing, then looks shocked once more when Aitchison spits on the camera.

When the pop star is filmed climbing on to the wing of a plane on the tarmac at Paris–Le Bourget Airport, Buckingham senior comments, "I can't believe she got away with all this... I’m surprised the airport let her do all this stuff."

"Well, she's Charli XCX, she's huge now," Leelee reasons, leading her father to comment that he thinks he'd be told "Get outta here!" if he asked permission to perform in such a manner.

Summing up his reaction to the video, Lindsey Buckingham says, “I thought it was very entertaining. I mean, there was so much going on, and all in the context of a normal restrictive environment, paranoid environment, uptight environment. That set the whole thing off very well, I thought."

In conclusion, Leelee Buckingham asks her dad, 'What does it really mean? What is she really saying?"



"She's saying, 'Screw you!'" Lindsey replies.

Watch the highly entertaining clip below: