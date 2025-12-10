"This is worshipping Satan!" Country music superstar horrifies shocked fans with "demon ritual" at Las Vegas shows, amused metalheads suggest further listening for next steps into hell

The Zac Brown Band have been major players on the US country scene ever since their debut album, The Foundation, crashed into the Billboard Top 10 back in 2008. But for many rock fans, it wasn't until Brown collaborated with Foo Fighters on the track Congregation on the band's 2014 album Sonic Highways, that the Atlanta, Georgia-born singer-songwriter showed up on their radar.



The 47-year-old's rock cred was further enhanced later in 2014 when he performed an excellent take on Black Sabbath classic War Pigs with Foo Fighters on the David Letterman Show, and when he duetted with Soundgarden's Chris Cornell on Saturday Night Live the following year.

Last weekend, the country superstar debuted his spectacular new Love & Fear show at Sphere in Las Vegas, utilising the largest LED screen in the world to project imagery illuminating his journey from a troubled, abusive childhood to superstardom, referencing some of the demons he's had to battle along the way. But it seems that not everyone was along for the ride, because when star shared footage from the shows via his instagram account - including images of a huge skeleton engulfed in flames - some of the more conservative, Christian elements of his fan-base were seriously triggered.



"This is worshipping Satan as far as I’m concerned," one commentator posted on X. "Just a whole demon ritual at this point."



"Looks like yall sold your souls," one Brian Hogue posted on Instagram, while Justin Joyner wrote, "Someone went to the dark side."



"Don’t give the devil even a foothold," cautioned another poster, Lindsey Appiah. "When someone shows you who they are and who they serve, believe them. And then flee far from them."

Media coverage of the outrage provoked by the 'Satanic' country show has, naturally, amused metalheads no end.



"Who knew ZacBrownBand was so metal," marvelled one commentator.

Other members of the metal community have helpfully suggested some further listening for those whose souls have now been captured by demons.



"Imagine the people complaining go to a Gorgoroth or watain concert," posted Hellshrieker on Facebook.



"Just wait until that Dani Filth/Ed Sheeran song hits...." comments Perry Shumbert Jr.

"Pearl clutchers be damned. I see practice for Metallica," another fan posted on Instagram, while others suggested Tool or Dream Theater should secure a future residency at the Sphere.



At Metal Hammer are happy to endorse these sentiments, but please note, we will accept no legal responsibility whatsoever for any souls that may be lost to The One With Horns as a consequence.

