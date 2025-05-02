Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth, who appear to dropped the 'WVH' part of their name, are back with a new single, their first since 2023's Mammoth II album. The End is a rocket-powered blast of modern rock with an intro that finds Van Halen conjuring up the spirit of his late father with some furious finger-tapping.

“I’ve had the tapping idea on the intro for The End since before Mammoth," says Van Halen. "I was able to fit it into this world. It’s still over-the-top and shreddy, but it’s also melodic and controlled. Overall, I was doing some different things on the record, and I knew this was going to be a big step. Once we finished The End, it felt really special to me."

The video finds Mammoth invited to perform at a bar reminiscent of The Titty Twister in Robert Rodriguez's classic horror film From Dusk Till Dawn. They're greeted by actor Danny Trejo, with other cameos coming from Van Halen's mother Valerie Bertinelli, Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy and a troupe of zombie flesh-eaters who clearly haven't been fed in a while.

Kennedy will support Mammoth when The End Tour kicks off at the end of October (dates below). Ticket presales begin on May 5, with a general release on May 9. In the meantime, Mammoth will be supporting Seether and Creed in the US, while Wolfgang Van Halen will also be appearing at the Black Sabbath reunion show in Birmingham in July.

Mammoth: The End (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Mammoth: The End Tour

Oct 31: TBA

Nov 01: Las VegazHouse of Blues, NV

Nov 04: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Nov 05: Houston House of Blues, TX

Nov 07: Lake Buena Vista House of Blues, FL

Nov 08: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Nov 09: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Nov 11: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, ND

Nov 12: TBA

Nov 14: Montclair The Wellmont Theater, NJ

Nov 15: Pittsburgh Roxian Theatre, PA

Nov 18: Cleveland The Agora, OH

Nov 19: Detroit The Fillmore Detroit, MI

Nov 20: Columbus Kemba Live!, OH

Nov 22: Onamia Grand Casino Mille LACS Event Center, MN

Nov 23: Green Bay Epic Event Center, WI

Nov 25: Chesterfield The Factory at The District, MO

Nov 26: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Nov 28: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Nov 29: TBA

Dec 02: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Dec 03: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Dec 06: Tempe Marquee Theatre, AZ

Dec 07: TBA

