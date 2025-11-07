The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear this week

The end is almost upon us. Of the year, that is. Though, if you're paying attention to the news, you'll probably feel like armageddon is just around the corner too. Thankfully, one thing that doesn't have an end in sight is the sheer amount of brilliant new music for you to sink your teeth into this week.

First, the results of last week's vote! German electronicore maniacs Electric Callboy took a healthy third place in our poll, while the gothic grandeur of Plague Of Angels proved we weren't entirely without Halloween spirit (even if the offerings seemed slimmer this year). But our champions were grandiose death metallers Ater and the gloriously mystical Venus.

We're not letting up this week, with another fine dozen tracks for you to get stuck into. There's new music from Mayhem and Marmozets, uplifting messages from Skindred and a whole heap of new names to throw your way. As ever, don't forget to cast your vote in the poll below - and have an excellent weekend.

Mayhem - Weep For Nothing

Up top we talked about endtimes, and if any band was designed to soundtrack 'em, surely it'd be notorious black metallers Mayhem? The Norwegians are back with their first new album in seven years, Liturgy Of Death coming on February 6 2026. Lead single Weep For Nothing is exactly what you'd expect; Satanic, near-mystical tones applied to a furious, spiky blizzard of blastbeats and guitars and even a vocal that sounds like Christopher Lee being brought back from the grave. If it ain't broke...

Marmozets - A Kiss From A Mother

Marmozets are back! The UK alt metallers generated some serious buzz with their first two albums, but seemed to disappear not long after 2018's phenomenal Knowing What You Know Now. There've been rumblings of the band's return for a while, and A Kiss From A Mother shows the buzz was justified, an electrifying, punkish, bounding track that sounds quite unlike just about anybody else on the rock and metal scene right now. The band are on tour in the UK in December and January, and we can't wait to welcome them back properly.

Skindred - You Got This

For all that Skindred are probably the best party band in metal (sorry Electric Callboy), there's always been a strong message of unity and overcoming adversity at their heart that speaks to the core of heavy metal. That message is front and centre on strutty, thumpy new single You Got This, the title track of the band's upcoming ninth studio album, due April 17. Order yourself a shiny orange marble vinyl exclusively through the Hammer store.

Death Angel - Cult Of The Used

After reaffirming his status as a great unsung thrash legend with Kerry king, Mark Osegueda is back at home in Death Angel. The Bay Area thrashers are playing things just how you'd expect on Cult Of The Used, old school riffs and high-speed intensity delivered with veteran precision. The band are on tour in December playing 1990's Act III in full - a tour we'd love to see make it over to Europe next year.

Mallavora - Waste

Before Mallavora had even released a debut album, they'd been on TV. Kind of. Vocalist Jessica Douek recently provided the wails for the banshee challenge of Celebrity Traitors, almost as good a showcase for her supreme pipe talents as Waste, the band's new single. Coming with the news that Mallavora will be releasing their debut album on March 27, 2026, this lot have just leaped up in our "ones to watch" category.

Tailgunner - Midnight Blitz

Heavy fucking metal! Tailgunner have never shied away from the fact they're embracing the sounds of metal's early days, and new single Midnight Blitz taps right into that late-70s/early 80s NWOBHM style with a zeal that'd still have you believe Tygers Of Pan Tang might yet become the biggest band ever. The title-track of their new album, due February 6, Tailgunner have also been announced for Download Festival next summer. Best brush up on your air guitar skills.

Future Static - There's Nowhere Else To Go

Sometimes a song just grabs you and sends you rocketing for the stratosphere, and that's very much the energy Australia's Future Static are cultivating on new single There's Nowhere Else To Go. It's the first taste of new music from them since 2023's debut Liminality, and (somewhat ironically) has us eager to hear where the Melbourne alt. metallers are going to go next.

Lord Of The Lost - Would You Walk With Me Through Hell (ft. Infected Rain)

Babymetal aren't the only band going collab crazy in 2025. Lord Of The Lost's Opvs Noir Vol. 1 has already given us guest appearances from Within Temptation, Deathstars and Feuerschwanz, and it looks like the second volume - out December 12 - will be equally stacked. After the Eurovision-reuniting team up with Käärijä on Raveyard, the Germans have recruited Infected Rain vocalist Elena Cataraga for the synthy, industrial-tinged Will YouWalk With Me In Hell, making great use of beauty/beast dynamics to switch between snarls and melodies.

Ronker - No Sweat

Pure rage. Belgium's Ronker are slamming out the traps with No Sweat, the first single from their upcoming second album Respect The Hustle, I Won't Be Your Dog Forever. Blending hardcore, post-punk and noise rock, there's an air of early IDLES to the track's thumping force, but with an added heft and fury that is pure joy to behold.

As Everything Unfolds - What You Wanted (ft. Dani Winter-Bates)

On new single What You Wanted, rising UK metalcore stars have turned to veteran talent for an almighty team-up. Drafting in Bury Tomorrow vocalist Dani Winter-Bates, the single gives Charlie Rolfe plenty of room to showcase her formidable talents before Bates comes roaring in like an angry deity. As Everything Unfolds are on tour in the UK from next week, and we can but hope these singles are hinting at a new record next year.

Textures - At The Edge of Winter (ft. Charlotte Wessels)

The spectre of djent looms large on At The Edge Of Winter, the new single by techy prog metallers Textures. There's more to the song than just chunky, staccato riffs though; the song's careening force is nicely counterbalanced by guest vocals from Charlotte Wessels, putting her considerable talents to great use in a track that feels like navigating an asteroid field in a souped-up bumper car.

Bratakus - Turnstile

Spiky, aggy and a few tremolos short of black metal, the punky single Turnstile again captures some of the primordial rawness that helped spawn metal in the first place. A short, sharp shock from the Scottish sisters, its got us interested in debut album Hagridden on February 13.