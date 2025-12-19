Vote for the best metal album of 2025

The votes are in! Ghost's Skeleta might've been named as Metal Hammer's album of the year according to our writers, but what about the court of public opinion?



That's where you fine folks come in. We trust you all have exceptional taste [you like metal, for one], so we've opened up our poll for the metal album of the year to you, our fine readers. The poll will be open until 12 pm on January 5 2026, giving a couple of weeks over the holidays for votes to trickle in while we gorge ourselves silly.

It's been a big year for metal's next generation, not least with both Ghost and Sleep Token nabbing their first number ones (Sleep Token even managing it both sides of the Atlantic). But that doesn't mean the underground hasn't been well represented, too. From more obvious names like Cradle Of Filth, Lorna Shore and Slaughter To Prevail, to emergent bands like Paleface Swiss, Sanguisugabogg, Castle Rat and beyond, we've tried to cram as many albums into our big poll below as possible.

Of course, we can't do every metal album (and it'd be daft to try - you'd end up with a thousand one vote entries), but below represents a massive cross-section of bands who have been featured and championed in the pages of Metal Hammer in 2025. If you need a refresh you can still pick up our latest issue, or otherwise dive into a lot of listening over the holidays, but you only get 20 picks so choose wisely.

We'll publish the results in the New Year, but until then don't forget to cast your vote - and have an excellent Christmas and New Years. See you on the other side!