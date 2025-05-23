Tekkno no more! See Electric Callboy get “darker” and “more serious” with twisted new song/video Revery
Germany’s synth-metal party boys have reinvented themselves in dramatic fashion
Electric Callboy have launched their reinventive new single, Revery.
Eschewing the vibrant and energetic sound they employed for 2022 album Tekkno, the German synth-metal crew have adopted a far darker, more horror-inspired approach.
Listen to their heavy new song and watch its video below.
The band comment: “We’re beyond excited to finally share Revery with you! This song dives into a darker, more serious side of our sound and means a lot to us personally because it’s so different from what we usually do.
“The whole process, from writing to shooting a very special kind of video, pushed us in new ways and made us even more excited for you to finally check it out!”
Revery is the second new Electric Callboy song of 2025, following January’s Elevator Operator. Despite the recent singles, the band haven’t announced a new album at time of publication.
The release of Revery precedes the start of the band’s European festival summer. They will headline the UK festivals Slam Dunk North and Slam Dunk South in Hatfield and Leeds, UK, on May 24 and 25, respectively.
After that, they will play further festivals on the continental mainland from June to August. The band have confirmed that, for these dates, their drummer will be Frank Zummo from Sum 41. The Canadian pop-punk stars wrapped up their farewell tour with two dates at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on January 28 and 30, 2025.
Zummo is the temporary replacement for David-Karl Friedrich, who left Electric Callboy last month after 13 years of service. In a statement, Friederick said he hoped to “do something new and… follow his own path from now on”.
After the festival season, Electric Callboy will play two legs of a European headline tour. The first will take place in November 2025, and includes their biggest-ever London show at Alexandra Palace, and the second is set for January 2026. Bury Tomorrow and Wargasm will support.
See details of the headline run below.
Electric Callboy were one of the cover stars on Metal Hammer issue 398 earlier this year. The issue is still available exclusively via the Louder webstore and comes with a long-sleeve shirt you won’t find in the shops. Order it now and get it delivered directly to your door.
Electric Callboy European headline tour 2025/2026:
Nov 01: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Nov 05: Stockholm Hovet, Sweden
Nov 11: London Alexandra Palace, UK
Nov 12: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Nov 14: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Nov 15: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany
Nov 16: Dusseldrof PSD Bank Dome, Germany
Nov 17: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Nov 19: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Nov 20: Stuttgart Schleyer-Halle, Germany
Nov 23: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Nov 24: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary
Nov 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Nov 27: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Nov 28: Berlin Uber Arena, Germany
Nov 29: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany
Jan 17: Rotterdam Ahoy RTM, Netherlands
Jan 18: Paris Zenith, France
Jan 20: Lyon Radiant, France
Jan 22: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain
Jan 23: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Jan 25: Lisbon Sala Tejo/MEO Arena, Portugal
