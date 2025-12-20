Sleep Token accused of copyright infringement by photographer who claims picture was used on merch without permission

Sleep Token are being accused of copyright infringement by a photographer who claims a picture she took was used on a piece of the band's merch without her permission.

Laura Ioana says a photo she took of the band's frontman Vessel at the 2023 Copenhell Festival in Denmark was used on a collectible coin sold by the band in 2024.

She insists the photo was used without her permission and without an agreed contract, and that she has been unable to make contact with the band's representatives to reach an agreement.

In a detailed Instagram post, Laura says: "This year I found out the photo I took in 2023 at Copenhell Festival (on an editorial assignment for a magazine) was used for merch in 2024, without my permission. I have not signed any contract granting anyone the licensing rights to these photos.



"I know a lot of you loved these photos and I am very grateful for the support, but now I need some help sharing this so I can get to management. I have sent emails myself and sent a lot of DMs on socials as well but I haven't been successful in establishing a communication line with the band directly.

"I have only been in contact with one person who was involved with the coin and I have been called aggressive for saying the settlement they offered was unfair and that it's an unacceptable situation, so hoping to get to the band management directly.



"As a small creator it is a bit disheartening when you do something with passion and it gets stolen for profit and dismissed like this. Also, on top of that, it seems to not be an isolated case.



"Also, considering the amount of copyright issues this band had with small creators (fanart, tattoo artists etc) it is probably worth creating some awareness on the irony of all of this."

As the photographer notes, Sleep Token have previously taken a firm stance when it comes to protecting their own copyright. In October, a tattoo designer from Sheffield, England, said the band's record label and management firm had her Instagram account shut down over alleged copyright infringement.

Tattoo artist Emily-Jane, known as Inkitej, designed tattoos for Sleep Token fans based on their own ideas for the ink that they want. Her Instagram account had grown based on her work but was shut down after Rico Management and RCA Records stepped in.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors