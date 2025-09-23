Video: so the new Parkway Drive show looks completely insane

A video of the new Parkway Drive stage show has gone viral on social media, and with good reason - it looks completely nuts. Shot by Niflheim Records during the Aussie metalcore heavyweights' show at the Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany on Saturday night (September 20), the clip shows Parkway performing hallmark banger Crushed in a scene that looks like something taken straight out of a particularly toasty Rammstein show.

Playing on a stage completely surrounded by flames as walls of fire burst out all over the place, it's hard to know exactly where to look. Parkway frontman Winston McCall can be seen hovering high up on a hanging platform from which even more pyro is flying out, while drummer Ben Gordon is spinning slowly in his trademark drum cage in the background. The cage itself is covered in - yes, you guessed it - even more pyro.

Look, I'm not doing it justice - just watch the video for yourself below.

A post shared by Niflheim Records (@niflheimrecords) A photo posted by on

Parkway Drive are currently in the midst of their 20th anniversary European tour, which cruises across the mainland before hitting the UK for three dates next month. They then make a brief detour into Japan for dates in Tokyo and Koto City before returning to Europe, wrapping up in Denmark on November 16.

When it comes to their impressive live show, those earlier Rammstein comparisons are no coincidence; it was watching the German metal veterans at Download Festival in 2013 that inspired Parkway to start evolving their own stagecraft.

“That Rammstein show was a really big turning point for us,” Winston McCall told Metal Hammer in 2015. “None of us are massive Rammstein fans, but it was the best show I’d ever seen. We all watched it and were like, ‘Did you guys all just experience the same thing?’ Because it was an experience, and that is what heavy music is capable of. Everything worked together; the music, the production, it all worked so fantastically to engage 90,000 people who didn’t even speak the same language – and they play slow, simple riffs! That’s what this shit is capable of, and if we wanna do something different and of that calibre, then why the fuck not?”

Sep 19: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany

Sep 20: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Sep 21: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Sep 23: Zürich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Sep 24: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Sep 26: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Sep 27: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Sep 28: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Sep 30: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Oct 01: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Oct 02: Paris Zenith, France

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oct 04: London Wembley Arena, UK

Oct 05: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Oct 06: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Oct 30: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Nov 01: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Nov 02: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Nov 05: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France

Nov 07: Prague Fortuna Hall, Czech Republic

Nov 08: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary

Nov 10: Łódź Atlas Arena, Poland

Nov 12: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Nov 14: Stockholm Hovet Ice Hall, Sweden

Nov 15: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov 16: Copenhagen KB Hallen, Denmark