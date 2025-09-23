Video: so the new Parkway Drive show looks completely insane
We're talking Rammstein levels of pyro and stage gimmicks here
A video of the new Parkway Drive stage show has gone viral on social media, and with good reason - it looks completely nuts. Shot by Niflheim Records during the Aussie metalcore heavyweights' show at the Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany on Saturday night (September 20), the clip shows Parkway performing hallmark banger Crushed in a scene that looks like something taken straight out of a particularly toasty Rammstein show.
Playing on a stage completely surrounded by flames as walls of fire burst out all over the place, it's hard to know exactly where to look. Parkway frontman Winston McCall can be seen hovering high up on a hanging platform from which even more pyro is flying out, while drummer Ben Gordon is spinning slowly in his trademark drum cage in the background. The cage itself is covered in - yes, you guessed it - even more pyro.
Look, I'm not doing it justice - just watch the video for yourself below.
A post shared by Niflheim Records (@niflheimrecords)
A photo posted by on
Parkway Drive are currently in the midst of their 20th anniversary European tour, which cruises across the mainland before hitting the UK for three dates next month. They then make a brief detour into Japan for dates in Tokyo and Koto City before returning to Europe, wrapping up in Denmark on November 16.
When it comes to their impressive live show, those earlier Rammstein comparisons are no coincidence; it was watching the German metal veterans at Download Festival in 2013 that inspired Parkway to start evolving their own stagecraft.
“That Rammstein show was a really big turning point for us,” Winston McCall told Metal Hammer in 2015. “None of us are massive Rammstein fans, but it was the best show I’d ever seen. We all watched it and were like, ‘Did you guys all just experience the same thing?’ Because it was an experience, and that is what heavy music is capable of. Everything worked together; the music, the production, it all worked so fantastically to engage 90,000 people who didn’t even speak the same language – and they play slow, simple riffs! That’s what this shit is capable of, and if we wanna do something different and of that calibre, then why the fuck not?”
Parkway Drive 2025 European tour dates
Sep 19: Leipzig Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Germany
Sep 20: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Sep 21: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Sep 23: Zürich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Sep 24: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Sep 26: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Sep 27: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
Sep 28: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Sep 30: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Oct 01: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Oct 02: Paris Zenith, France
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Oct 04: London Wembley Arena, UK
Oct 05: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK
Oct 06: Manchester AO Arena, UK
Oct 30: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal
Nov 01: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain
Nov 02: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain
Nov 05: Lyon Halle Tony Garnier, France
Nov 07: Prague Fortuna Hall, Czech Republic
Nov 08: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary
Nov 10: Łódź Atlas Arena, Poland
Nov 12: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland
Nov 14: Stockholm Hovet Ice Hall, Sweden
Nov 15: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden
Nov 16: Copenhagen KB Hallen, Denmark
Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.