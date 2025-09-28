Watch Eddie Vedder join Tedeschi Trucks Band for blistering cover of The Seeker by The Who

Eddie Vedder’s annual Ohana Music Festival kicked off on Friday at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA, with the Pearl Jam frontman topping a bill that also included Hozier, Green Day, Kings Of Leon, Leon Bridges, Cage The Elephant and many more.

The festival often throws up some pleasant surprises – last year's event found Pearl Jam covering Taylor Swift, while the previous year's edition saw Foo Fighters playing a version of Stairway To Heaven – and this year was no exception.

On opening night, Vedder's band The Earthlings (Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, producer/guitarist Andrew Watt, The Frames guitarist/frontman Glen Hansard and current AC/DC bassist Chris Chaney) began their set with Devo’s Gut Feeling and also played versions of I'm One by The Who and the outtro of Led Zeppelin’s The Song Remains the Same.

Not content with all that, Vedder – it's his festival, he can do what he likes – also joined Tedeschi Trucks Band onstage for a cover of another song by The Who, the 1970 single The Seeker. Vedder shared the lead vocal with the ever-excellent Susan Tedeschi, before Tedeschi and Derek Trucks traded typically explosive solos.

Tedeschi Trucks Band's new album Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited (Live At Lockn’) is out now.

Tedeschi Trucks Band & Eddie Vedder “The Seeker” 09/27/25 Dana Point, CA @TTBFromTheRoad - YouTube Watch On

Tedeschi Trucks Band: North American Tour 2026

Oct 11: Macon Atrium Health Amphitheater, GA *

Oct 12: Clearwater The BayCare Sound, FL =

Oct 15: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TN ~

Oct 17: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC ~

Oct 18: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC ~

Oct 21: Richmond Allianz Amphitheater, VA ~

Oct 22: Wilmington Live Oak Bank Pavilion, NC ~

Oct 24: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Oct 25: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

* with Gov't Mule, Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel

= with Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel

~ with Little Feat

