Watch Deep Purple’s Time For Bedlam video

Rock veterans Deep Purple have released a lyric video to accompany their new single Time For Bedlam.

It appears on upcoming album InFinite, which is set for launch on April 7 via earMusic.

The follow-up to 2013’s Now What?! has been produced by Bob Ezrin and it’s to be preceded by a limited-edition Time For Bedlam EP on February 3, containing non-album tracks alongside the title number.

The band this month announced a tour entitled The Long Goodbye – but they’re refusing to elaborate on the meaning of that or the album title.

Instead, frontman Ian Gillan says: “If you take it literally, you may, quite reasonably, think the ‘Finite’ part of the word describes the life of Deep Purple, with a clear beginning and a nebulous end. But what of the ‘in’ bit?

“The word ‘infinite’ is a three-dimensional, double-edged sword. It describes something that goes on forever in all directions, not unlike its temporal equivalent ‘eternal’. What’s that all about?

“Stephen Hawking declared that, before the Big Bang, there was nothing. That would put the kibosh on the idea of our universe being infinite, as he provides a starting point. So, Hawking’s universe in finite by definition, whether he agrees or not.

“Ironically, he is quite wrong – scientists always are eventually – therefore the universe is infinite, which means it will never end, and also means that it never started, and the corollary to that of course is that we don’t exist.”

He adds: “There is a metaphysical solution to all this, but it will have to wait until the tour is over because there are only 24 hours in a day, for the time being, or 10 hours in a metric day. More on that later.”

Nov 17: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Nov 18: Manchester Arena

Nov 20: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 22: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Nov 23: London O2

Deep Purple Albums Ranked From Worst To Best