Pelagic Records have announced they are bringing together some of metal's most beautiful and boundless bands for the 2026 edition of Pelagic Fest

Pelagic Records are renowned for their knack of spotting and signing the most exhilarating and exciting bands that sit on the more experimental side of metal. You only have to look at the line-up for this year's Pelagic Fest, which took place on August 23 and 24 at Muziekgieterij in the town of Maastricht in the Netherlands, to see just what wonders they attract. From the post-rock exploration of This Will Destroy You and God Is An Astronaut to the daring crossover discoveries of Ihsahn, it was a weekend of extraordinary delights. And as we head towards a new calendar year, plans are being laid for the instalment, which, based on the first announcement, will be bigger, bolder and more brilliant than ever before.



Heading up the lineup of artists is The Ocean. Just about to kick off a new chapter in their quarter-century-long story with a new line-up and a new album in tow, this performance is the first chance for European audiences to see what the collective has been working on. The Kilimanjaro Darkjazz Ensemble will be continuing their return to the stage following a ten-year hiatus. Oh Hirashima and EF will be providing post-rock soundscapes of the highest order, and Spurv and Lost In Kiev will be playing cuts off their upcoming new releases, set to drop in the Spring and Summer, respectively.



Throw in a full band display from The Devil's Trade and debut performances from blackened atmospherists Predatory Void, multi-talented experimentalist Otay:Onii, Swiss bruisers Zatokrev, post-metal titans Norna, forward-thinking frenzy merchants Abraham, French post-rock newbies and progressive rockers Preyrs, and you have a smorgasbord of sights and sounds to indulge in.



And the best part? This announcement doesn't even include the headliners yet. So it's only going to get more grand from here.

The Ocean | Audiotree From Nothing - YouTube Watch On

Pelagic Fest 2026 will be taking place across August 28 and 29, once again at Muziekgieterij. Tickets are on sale right now and can be secured from right here.

(Image credit: Pelagic Records)