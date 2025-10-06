Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds announce new European dates for next summer

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds have announced a batch of European dates for next summer. After their only scheduled UK show, taking place at Brighton’s Preston Park at the end of July, sold out instantly, the Australian rock’n’roll veteran have now unveiled a full tour beginning at the start of June.

The jaunt will see the band – currently comprised of Cave alongside Warren Ellis, Jim Sclavunos, George Vjestica, Larry Mullins, Carly Paradis and Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood – kick off the tour at Malahide Castle in Ireland on June 6, with the run taking in a mixture of festivals and their own headline performances.

Billed as Live Summer 2026, the shows are part of the ongoing tour to support the group’s 18th album Wild God, which came out in 2024. They will also head out for some Antipodean dates in early 2026, playing a series of Australian and New Zealand dates in January and February. Further European dates will be announced soon, with tickets details available at the band's website.

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds: Live Summer 2026

Jun 10: Malahide Castle, Ireland

Jun 16: Open Air an der Emslandarena, Germany

Jun 18: Heartland Festival, Denmark

Jun 20: Prague Metronome, Czech Republic

Jun 21: Burg Clam, Austria

Jun 24: Release Athens Festival, Gtreen

Jun 26: La Prima Estate, Italy

Jun 28: Live Is Live, Belgium

Jun 30: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany

Jul 6: Jazz Open, Germany

Jul 9: NOS Alive Festival, Portugal

Jul 14: Festival de Nîmes, France

Jul 15: La Belle Soirée de Vienne, France

Jul 17: Les Vieilles Charrues, France

Jul 31: Brighton Preston Park, UK

Aug 2: Filmnächte am Elbufer, Germany

Aug 5: Pula Arena, Croatia

Aug 7: Donji grad Kalemegdan Fortress, Serbia

Aug 9: Summer Well Festival, Romania

Aug 13: Øyafestivalen, Norway

Aug 18: Vilnius Kalnai Park, Lithuania

Aug 21: Cabaret Vert, France

Aug 23: Munich Königsplatz, Germany

Aug 25: Bonn Kunst!Rasen, Germany

Aug 28: Rock En Seine, France