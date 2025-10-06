Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds announce new European dates for next summer
In addition to a sold out UK show, the Aussie icon and his band will be heading on tour across Ireland and the Continent
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds have announced a batch of European dates for next summer. After their only scheduled UK show, taking place at Brighton’s Preston Park at the end of July, sold out instantly, the Australian rock’n’roll veteran have now unveiled a full tour beginning at the start of June.
The jaunt will see the band – currently comprised of Cave alongside Warren Ellis, Jim Sclavunos, George Vjestica, Larry Mullins, Carly Paradis and Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood – kick off the tour at Malahide Castle in Ireland on June 6, with the run taking in a mixture of festivals and their own headline performances.
Billed as Live Summer 2026, the shows are part of the ongoing tour to support the group’s 18th album Wild God, which came out in 2024. They will also head out for some Antipodean dates in early 2026, playing a series of Australian and New Zealand dates in January and February. Further European dates will be announced soon, with tickets details available at the band's website.
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds: Live Summer 2026
Jun 10: Malahide Castle, Ireland
Jun 16: Open Air an der Emslandarena, Germany
Jun 18: Heartland Festival, Denmark
Jun 20: Prague Metronome, Czech Republic
Jun 21: Burg Clam, Austria
Jun 24: Release Athens Festival, Gtreen
Jun 26: La Prima Estate, Italy
Jun 28: Live Is Live, Belgium
Jun 30: Berlin Waldbühne, Germany
Jul 6: Jazz Open, Germany
Jul 9: NOS Alive Festival, Portugal
Jul 14: Festival de Nîmes, France
Jul 15: La Belle Soirée de Vienne, France
Jul 17: Les Vieilles Charrues, France
Jul 31: Brighton Preston Park, UK
Aug 2: Filmnächte am Elbufer, Germany
Aug 5: Pula Arena, Croatia
Aug 7: Donji grad Kalemegdan Fortress, Serbia
Aug 9: Summer Well Festival, Romania
Aug 13: Øyafestivalen, Norway
Aug 18: Vilnius Kalnai Park, Lithuania
Aug 21: Cabaret Vert, France
Aug 23: Munich Königsplatz, Germany
Aug 25: Bonn Kunst!Rasen, Germany
Aug 28: Rock En Seine, France
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Niall Doherty is a writer and editor whose work can be found in Classic Rock, The Guardian, Music Week, FourFourTwo, on Apple Music and more. Formerly the Deputy Editor of Q magazine, he co-runs the music Substack letter The New Cue with fellow former Q colleagues Ted Kessler and Chris Catchpole. He is also Reviews Editor at Record Collector. Over the years, he's interviewed some of the world's biggest stars, including Elton John, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Muse, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, Depeche Mode, Robert Plant and more. Radiohead was only for eight minutes but he still counts it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.