“We will not perform; we will liberate”: Heavy metal nuns Dogma to battle oppressive American “doctrines” on autumn US tour

Heavy metal band Dogma, who perform in nun costumes and corpse paint, will “wage war” on “the doctrines that seek to limit us all” with a new US tour.

The five-piece announced on Tuesday (September 23) that they will play 22 shows in North America from October and November, starting with a string of headline dates before performing the rest as a co-headliner with A Killer’s Confession.

The run is called the Time To Be Free tour, named after the single Dogma released in July. See all dates and details below.

With the news, the band say that they will not “perform” during the tour but rather “liberate”, calling their songs “weapons in this cultural battle” against oppressive politics. Their songs deal with such themes as the Devil, sexuality and sexual freedom.

They comment: “America… your silence has starved too long. Now the veil is torn, and we return not as guests, but as the storm you begged for in whispers. We cross the American land as fire incarnate, carrying the weight of every sin you tried to bury.

“This tour is called Time To Be Free not only after our latest single, but also because freedom is the core of Dogma. To be free is to break the chains of obedience, to tear down imposed morality, to rise above the herd that fears the truth. On these nights, we will not perform; we will liberate. Our music and our word are the weapons in this cultural battle against the doctrines that seek to limit us all.”

The band also promise something special for the tour’s October 31 date, which will take place at Jake’s Sports Cafe in Lubbock, Texas.

“Halloween is revelation,” they say. “The season when masks burn, when shadows rise, when truth stands exposed. For this rite, we forged two relics, garments for the faithful. They exist only for this season, then they vanish forever.

Dogma released their self-titled debut album in 2023 and have gained considerable momentum this year, including performing their first show in the UK at Bloodstock Open Air in August. On August 12, they played their debut London show at the Black Heart: Metal Hammer editor Eleanor Goodman attended and gave the gig a four-star review.

“These nuns are sexual, sure, but they’re not aiming for sexy,” Goodman wrote. “This is religious rebellion filtered through the female gaze, their pleasure taking priority over any men watching.”

Dogma have released three singles since 2024, starting with a cover of Madonna’s pop hit Prayer, and say on their website that their second album is “coming soon”. They also have multiple European dates scheduled for April and May. See their website for details.

Headline:

Oct 23: Anaheim Parrish @ House Of Blues, CA

Oct 24: Reno Alpine, NV

Oct 26: Las Vegas B-Side, NV

Oct 28: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

Oct 30: Dallas Trees, TX

Oct 31: Lubbock Jake’s, TX

Nov 01: Houston Scout Bar, TX

Nov 04: Tampa Orpheum, FL

Nov 05: Orlando Conduit, FL

Nov 06: Pompano Beach Piper’s Pub, FL

Nov 08: Atlanta Purgatory, GA

Co-headline with A Killer’s Confession:

Nov 11: Pittsburgh Crafthouse, PA

Nov 12: Leesburg Tally Ho Theater, VA

Nov 13: Clifton Dingbatz, NJ

Nov 14: Harrisburg Capitol City Music Hall, PA

Nov 15: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

Nov 17: Hobart The Art Theater, IN

Nov 18: Grand Rapids The Stache @ Intersection, MI

Nov 19: Columbus The King Of Clubs, OH

Nov 20: Cadillac Venue Event Center, MI

Nov 21: Joliet The Forge, IL

Nov 22: Ringle Q & Z Expo, WI

Nov 23: Westland Token Lounge, MI