The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

Nothing says Christmas like... a load of black metal singles? That's certainly how it feels this week, as the likes of MØL, Worm, Suffering and even ex-Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg all get stuck into the frosty stuff with their new singles.

But first, the results of last week's vote! Megadeth took third place with snotty new single I Don't Care, while ex-Blind Channel frontman Hokka nabbed second. The overall winners however were Thai metalcore troupe Annalynn, the thumping BIOS taking the crown.

It's all to play for this week as we have the black metal offerings mentioned up top, as well as new music from Lamb Of God, Rob Zombie and the last ever single from Svalbard. As ever, don't forget to cast your vote in the poll below and tell us which single excites you most. Have a great weekend - and stay warm!

Svalbard - If We Could Still Be Saved

Talk about bittersweet. Shining stars of the UK's post-hardcore/metalcore scene, Svalbard announced earlier this year that they plan to part ways in 2026. With their final headline tour kicking off this week, the band have released their final single, If We Could Still Be Saved. Blending beautiful, haunting melodies with ferocious heft, the track is a great example of why Svalbard have been so beloved over the last decade, and a sad reminder that we'll miss them immensely.

SVALBARD - If We Could Still Be Saved (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Converge - Love Is Not Enough

Long before it became a commercial behemoth that could pack out arenas, Converge were transforming metalcore from an underground phenomenon into something bigger and altogether more ambitious. That said, they've never given over to the poppier elements that've crept in over the decades, and new single Love Is Not Enough is a great example of the chaotic, frenzied energy that has always been their staple. The title-track of their new album, due February 13 2026, Love Is Not Enough both reaffirms the wild energy of Converge whilst refining it, channeling it into a spectacularly satisfying two-minute-twenty-two-second package.

Converge - "Love Is Not Enough" - YouTube Watch On

Lamb Of God - Parasocial Christ

After making a tonal shift with Sepsis a few weeks back, Lamb Of God are back on familiar grounds with new single Parasocial Christ. Dashing and slobbering like rabid hounds on the hunt, it's the kind of full-frontal assault we've had in the past with songs like Contractor, but no less thrilling for the fact. After all, few bands do visceral intensity so well as LoG.

Lamb of God - Parasocial Christ (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Rob Zombie - Heathen Days

Two singles in from Rob Zombie and we reckon we're ready to call it: The Great Satan might be his heaviest album since White Zombie split. Of course, we won't know for sure until February 28 next year, but the industrial clang is back in a big way on Heathen Days, the track also incorporating some groovy riffs and a thrash sense of pacing that makes the whole thing feel like a runaway train.

ROB ZOMBIE - Heathen Days (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

MØL - Young

While it wouldn't be accurate to say Denmark's MØL have left behind their blackgaze sound, there's a decided sense of evolution from their 2018 debut Jord to new single Young. For one, the black metal elements now seem decidedly unfettered by the more gaze elements of what they do, the resplendent guitar tones used sparingly enough that Young perfectly straddles the line between hazy, navelgazing bliss and explosive, headbanging heaviness. Nw album DREAMCRUSH arrives January 30, so it'll be interesting to hear if the rest of their material has made a similar leap.

MØL - Young (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Deadnate - Neon Burner

Sticking to the realms of Denmark for a moment, prog metallers Deadnate have announced their new album Mosaic with thumping new-single Neon Burner. It's a ferociously heavy track, double-bass drumming forming a wall of pummelling force that brings to mind the likes of Gojira or Orbit Culture, only to give way to wonderfully airy melodies. Given some of the brilliant stuff that's emerged from Denmark lately - MØL, Plaguemace, Neckbreakker, Danefae, among others - we'd say this lot are well worth keeping eyes on.

Deadnate - Neon Burner [Official Studio Video] - YouTube Watch On

Bad Omens - Left For Good

Sleep Token might've pulled ahead as metal's hottest new act, but you'd be a fool to count out Bad Omens. Just as influential on the rise of baddiecore - and yeah, apparently that is how its going to be known from now on - the band's new single Left For Good arrives right as they hit the UK and Europe for their biggest tour over here to date with headline shows at venues like the 22,500-capacity Co-Op Live in Manchester. It's as sleek and pulsing as we've come to expect from Bad Omens, anthemic in ways that scream "radio hit" whilst also offering a nice, gurning breakdown around the two-and-a-half-minute mark.

BAD OMENS - Left For Good (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Vana - Pray

Hyperpop, baddiecore, or something else entirely? Whatever you'd tag Vana's new single Pray as, there's a real sense of adventurousness to the song as she goes from howling Poppy style passages to R'n'B inspired pop and a clanging, industrialised metalcore breakdown. It's all tied together with sleek production, and marks the announcement that the Auckland-based singer is now signed to Sumerian. New album in 2026? We can but hope.

VANA - Pray (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Worm - Necropalace

If the horniness of baddiecore isn't your thing, then maybe some necromanticism from black metallers Worm would serve you better. The US/Canada based group have been kicking around for over a decade now, but new singleNecropalace - the title-track of the band's upcoming fourth album, due February 13 - feels like a testament to their creative ambitions, leaning hard on the Dimmu Borgir/Emperor side of imperious, grandiose black metal without actually giving over to symphonies. Instead what we get is a kind of gothic horror you could easily imagine soundtracking a Dracula movie, all bared-fangs and befouled villagers.

WORM - Necropalace (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Suffering - Hell On Earth New Eden

There's little romantic about the black metal ferocity of Suffering's new single, Hell On Earth New Eden. Some of the gothic overtures might creep in at the edges, but this is pure, frost-bitten nastiness with an occult edge, the British band teasing the release of new album Things Seen But Always Hidden next week on November 28.

Suffering - Hell on Earth New Eden (CENSORED) - YouTube Watch On

Uncultivates - Flatley

The delightfully daft video to Flatley perfectly matches the off-beat humour of Ireland's Uncultivates. It's anybody's guess what the whole cowboy theme is about, but musically this lot delight in thumping along on ETID-style hardcore, all sweat and snarled vocals. Their debut album This Will Become Clear Later, Like The French Revolution is due February 6 and we're worried it may raise more questions than it answers.

UNCULTIVATES - Flatley (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Jay Weinberg - Sandstone (ft. George Clarke)

Since his dismissal from Slipknot, it's been anybody's guess what Jay Weinberg would take on as his next big project. The safe money looked to be a new Suicidal Tendencies album after he took up sticks for the crossover legends, but instead he's surprised us all by coming out with a debut solo single that goes harder and more kvlt than anything he's done before. Titled Sandstone and featuring Deafheaven's George Clarke, the track is pure black metal nastiness. It's anyone's guess if this means Weinberg has a BM solo project on the way or if it'll be a genre-hopping guest-filled affair, but this first taste is plenty to get us excited.