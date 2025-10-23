Watch Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall drop out of a helicopter onto the Sydney Opera House, because he’s cooler than you in every way

Parkway Drive have announced a new live album in dramatic fashion: by dropping frontman Winston McCall out of a helicopter onto the Sydney Opera House.

Earlier today (October 23), the Aussie metalcore giants took to Instagram to share photos and videos of McCall descending onto the world-famous, 67m-high (213ft) concert hall in Sydney.

It was done to unveil their upcoming concert film and live release Home, which the band recorded during their show at the Sydney Opera House back in June. The gig was arranged as part of their 20th-anniversary tour of Australia, and the recording is set to see the light of day at some point in 2026.

Watch the video and see the photos of McCall’s descent below.

Parkway, who formed in 2003 and released debut album Killing With A Smile in 2005, announced plans to celebrate their 20th anniversary last year. The band kicked off the celebratory tour with the Sydney Opera House show on June 9 and played across North America from June to July. The first European leg of the run lasted from September to October.

Metal Hammer journalist Merlin Alderslade attended the London stop of Parkway’s latest tour at Wembley Arena and gave it a perfect five-star review.

“Over half of tonight’s setlist is pulled from Parkway’s last three albums,” Alderslade wrote, “but there’s still room for some old-school, ‘real fucking metalcore’, as Winston puts it; a brutalising ten-minute medley of tracks from 2005 debut Killing With A Smile sparks some of the wildest pits this venue will have seen. The fact that the singer takes a moment to shout out British hardcore crew Knuckledust during the chaos shows just how deep the roots of this show run.”

Parkway looked back over their two-decade career during a recent Hammer interview, where McCall revealed that one of their early shows got so gnarly that someone called the police.

“The next day, the headlines were: ‘Heavy metal band causes riots and shuts down Brisbane CBD’,” the singer said. “It smashed us for years after that, because the police had this impression of who we were, but then they actually got it.

“They put out traffic reports going, ‘Be sure to skip past the M2 today, there’s more breakdowns on there than a Parkway track’. And that would go out on the official Tweet of the traffic report from the Queensland Police. It was the weirdest relationship with authority you can imagine’.”

Parkway will kick off the second European leg of their anniversary tour at Sagres Campo Pequeno in Lisbon, Portugal on October 30. In February and March 2026, the band will take part in the travelling Australian festival Park Waves; they’re also booked to play Hammersonic Metal Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia in May.

