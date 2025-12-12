Evanescence made a surprise appearance at The Game Awards last night, playing recent single Afterlife. Watch a video of their fiery performance and listen to a brand new remix of the song featuring Gunship

Evanescence made a surprise appearance at one of the biggest awards shows in the gaming industry last night, performing one of their recent singles. Arriving on stage at the Game Awards 2025, Amy Lee et al smashed through a live version of Afterlife, the song they released earlier this year in collaboration with with Devil May Cry, the Netflix adaptation of the popular video game franchise of the same name.

A powerful, pyro-fuelled performance, it also featured footage from the Devil May Cry series beamed across giant screens at the back of the stage.

Watch Evanescence play The Game Awards 2025 below.

Full Evanescence "Afterlife" Performance From The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

Following the live performance, Evanescence released a special remix of Afterlife featuring UK synthwave duo Gunship. You can listen to the reimagined version of the song below.

Evanescence singer and band leader Amy Lee is a longtime gamer herself, having revealed back in April that the Legend Of Zelda series changed her life.

“I am a huge Legend Of Zelda fan, for life,” she explained. “Ocarina Of Time was my first RPG experience. I still play it from time to time to calm my heart down and put me to sleep. Throughout my life, as they’ve gone into [latest titles] Breath Of The Wild and Tears Of The Kingdom, there’s just been this ongoing life journey with me and my family and The Legend Of Zelda.”

The surprise appearance and new remix caps off what has been a busy few months for Evanescence, having played numerous North American dates this autumn and following that up with an extensive run of shows in Australia and New Zeland in recent weeks. Amy Lee also featured on an internet-breaking single, End Of You, with Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante and chameleonic singer-songwriter Poppy.

Both Spiritbox and Poppy are amongst the artists supporting Evanescence on a huge world tour set to kick off next summer. See the full list of dates below.

w/ Spiritbox, Nova Twins:

Jun 11: West Palm Beach, iTHINK Financial Ampitheatre, FL

Jun 12: Tampa Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 14: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 15: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Jun 17: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Jun 18: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jun 20: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Jun 21: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jun 23: Sarasota Springs Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 24: Wantagh Northwell at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jun 26: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 27: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 29: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON

Jun 30: Montreal Centre Bell, QC

Jul 08: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 09: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Jul 11: North Little Rock Simmons Bank Arena, AR

Jul 12: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO

Jul 14: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Jul 15: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Jul 17: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 18: TBA

Jul 20: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jul 22: Ridgefield Cascades Amphitheater, WA

Jul 23: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 25: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 28: St Louis Hallywood Casio Amphitheater, MO

Jul 30: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 01: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 02: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

w/ Poppy, K. Flay:

Sep 08: Leeds First Direct Bank Arena, UK

Sep 10: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK

Sep 11: Birmingham Utilita Arena, UK

Sep 13: London The O2, UK

w/ Poppy, Nova Twins:

Sep 16: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Sep 17: Paris Accor Arena, France

Sep 19: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Sep 20: Dortmund Westfalenhallen, Germany

Sep 22: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Sep 23: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Sep 25: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Sep 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Sep 28: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Sep 29: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Oct 01: Barcelona Palau Olimpic, Spain

Oct 02: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Oct 04: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

w/ K. Flay:

Oct 26: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO